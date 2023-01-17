CIRCLEVILLE — Everyone thinks their dog is the best, but for one Circleville pup, he’s got the ribbons to prove it.
Sampson, a 5-year-old Samoyed, recently returned from Orlando Florida where he went, along side his owner Cheryl Snow, to compete in the American Kennel Club Fast Cat Invitational from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17. Sampson took home best of breed for the Samoyeds.
Sampson finished first in his breed with a time of 7.934 seconds in the final.
“It’s an invite only national event sort of like track,” Snow said. “You have to be invited and good enough to go. Traditionally they invited the top three of every breed from across the country to compete. So Sampson only competes against other Samoyeds and this year they invited the top five.”
The dogs compete head to head in a timed 100-yard dash, but do so one dog at a time.
“He didn’t run that we but he won by .02,” Snow said of Sampson. “There are two preliminary runs and of the five dogs that are there the top two move on and then the slate is wiped clean and then they run one more.”
Snow said Sampson, who is also a therapy dog, loves being active and being around people.
“For him he just loves [the event],” Snow said. “They don’t have to be trained, it’s something any dog can do. Any dog that likes to run and chase will love it. It’s a fun easy thing for the dog to do and it’s something fun to do with your dog as a layperson.”
Snow said winning hasn’t changed Sampson at all, not that he would know, but even with the events he’s the same friendly dog that likes children.
“When he’s there its all business,” Snow said. “He’s a working dog and it gives him a sense of purpose. I love to see him continue to do more therapy work. A lot of the working breeds need a job to do.”
Snow said Sampson isn’t food or toy motivated, meaning other things, including people are more exciting to him.
“If he wants to see you that’s more exciting than the food I have in my hand,” she said. “It makes training more challenging because if he wants to go see you, he will. He’s gotten better at it but I see him changing now that he’s getting older.”
Snow recalled an instance where he hadn’t been with the family very long and she took him to Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park and a little girl who wasn’t much older than Sampson was at the time played with him.
“She was probably five months old and she crawled almost 100 feet three times to see him when he was four months old,” Snow said. “She played with him and he was really natural with her. He’s a lot of fun. He’s not one to go slow, he likes to go faster, now, please.”
Snow said she discovered the event through an Internet search and thought it would be really cool to sign up Sampson for.
“You really get to know different people and different dogs,” she said. “I have as much fun as he does. If you’re a dog person you can appreciate that anything your dog loves to do is pure joy.”
Snow said she’s also open to helping others interested in getting their dog involved in sports to reach out to her.
“If this is something that other people are interested in, I’d love to be a resource,” she said.
Snow can be reached at Smilingsammy18@gmail.com