Circleville Elementary Letters to Santa

Mrs. Hedrick and Mrs. Woods Second grade class
Dear Santa, You are great. I would like a Play Station 5 for Christmas please.
Thank you, Curtiss
Dear Santa, You are nice. I would like toy soldiers for Christmas please.
Thank you, Nathaniel
Dear Santa, You are so nice. I would like a phone for Christmas please.
Thank you, Ainslee
Dear Santa, You are the hot cocoa of the bunch! I would like a Nintendo 64 please.
Thank you Santa, Xander
Dear Santa, You are wonderful. I would like LOL Dolls for Christmas please.
Thank you, Bailee
Dear Santa, You are giving. I would like a Youtube Camera for Christmas please.
Thank you Santa, Caleb
Dear Santa, You are the best! I would like a cat-vs-pikols for Christmas please. Thank you Santa, Emily
Dear Santa, You are nice! I would like a Nintendo Switch please. Thank you Santa, Stephen
Dear Santa, You are awesome! I would like an x-Box please. Thank you, Kole
Dear Santa, You are the best because you make kids giggle with joy. I would like an x-Box for Christmas please. Thank you Santa for keeping Bobo and I nice and happy. Baylynne
Dear Santa, You are kind and I would like to ask for an X-Box for Christmas please. Thank you Santa, Athena
Dear Santa, You are very kind. I would like a wig for Christmas please. Thank you, Quinn
Dear Santa, You are kind and great. I would like new make up for Christmas please. Thank you Santa, Rowan
Dear Santa, You are a nice friend to all. I would like a hoverboard for Christmas please. Thank you Santa, Abram
Dear Santa, You are so so nice. I would like a PS 5 for Christmas please. Thank you Santa, Landon
Dear Santa, You are cool to me. I would like a skateboard for Christmas please. Thank you Santa, Audrey
Dear Santa, You are the best! I would like a fast hoverboard for Christmas please. Thank you Santa, Solomon
Dear Santa, You are so caring. I would like make-up for Christmas please. Thank you Santa, Mattie
Dear Santa, You are nice and kind. For Christmas I would like a hoverboard charger RC please. Thank you Santa, Chace
Dear Santa, I want an Optimus for Christmas please. Thank you, Jacob
Dear Santa, I want a Switch for Christmas please. Santa you are nice. Thank you, Preston
Ms. Greenlee/Mrs. Groff
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone for Christmas.
I want an Oculus for Christmas.
You have a nice wife and a nice beard.
Love,
Addison Paige Snyder
Dear Santa,
Thank you for getting presents. You are good at it.
I want a real baby that looks real and school stuff for Christmas.
Love,
Addilynn Stevens
Dear Santa,
I like your big white beard.
I want sad/happy octopus, a drawing kit and a phone for Christmas.
Love,
Elizabeth June Wolfe
Dear Santa,
I like your beard.
I want lots of Pokemon for Christmas.
Love,
Lelynd Spaulding
Dear Santa,
Thanks for my presents last year.
I want a Hot Wheels track for Christmas.
Love,
Preston Hardbarger
Dear Santa,
You look handsome!
This year I want a racecar.
I love you Santa!
Colton Sexton
Dear Santa,
I like your hat!
I want a chalk board for Christmas.
Love,
Zoe Davis
Dear Santa,
Good Morning! You are a great man!
I want a bracelet kit and Roblox.
Love,
Temprance Luft
Dear Santa,
I want a bike and Imaginex toys for Christmas.
My name is Jack Ambrose Yost.
I hope you have a lot of cookies with me.
Love,
Jack Yost
Dear Santa,
For Christmas I want a VR headset and a Minecraft phone case. I also want a PS5.
Merry Christmas!
You are the best!
Love,
Connor Callahan
Dear Santa,
You have a nice white beard. I want a VR headset this Christmas because I couldn’t get my code in my old one. I also want chocolate bars and mini brans!
Love,
Olivia Kruger
Dear Santa,
I love you and the reindeer!
I want a PS5 and a new Apple phone.
Ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho ho
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Payton Shepherd
Dear Santa,
I think you are the best person in the world!
I want two gold PS4 cards.
I also want ear pods, a dirt bike, and an iPhone 13 with a SpongeBob case.
Love,
Bentley McGowan
Dear Santa,
You are very handsome and nice.
I want toys.
A Hot Wheels racetrack sounds fun. I also want a plane set.
I could also use a new tablet.
Your Friend,
Owen Carmichael Wunderlin
Dear Santa,
I’m a BIG fan!
This year for Christmas I would like a pink wiggle scooter.
I would also like light up gloves to wear while scootering or biking.
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Taygen Davis
Dear Santa,
Ho Ho Ho!
I want a Hot Wheels racetrack and two remote control racecars.
I also want a toy teacher and a toy school.
Ho Ho Ho Ho Ho!
Kaiden Mitchell-Vaulx
Dear Santa,
I want to tell you that you are the best person that I know!
This year I would like a makeup set and a smaller bed. I like my bed now but a smaller one would give more room to do gymnastics in my room since my dad won’t let me do them in the living room.
Also, I would really like a gymnastics bar in my backyard!
Merry Christmas!
Love,
Gigi Haughey
Dear Santa,
I’ve been EXTRA good this year! (My brother has been bad. He even touched our elf!)
This year for Christmas I would LOVE a hoverboard
I would also like some jeans, a hoodie and new shoes.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!
Have a nice Christmas,
Love,
Grace Browning
Dear Santa,
I like your red suit!
This year for Christmas I want Christmas lights for my room.
I want to leave them up all year long!
I would also like a big gel blaster.
I hope you have a Merry Christmas!
Love,
Bentley Shepherd
Dear Santa,
Myah Fausnaugh and Jasper Haddox were absent the days our class wrote letters to you. They are very good kids. We hope you will bring them something very nice this year!
We hope you have a VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS!
Love,
Ms. Greenlee and Mrs. Groff
Mrs. McGinnis’ Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a robot for Christmas
Thanks Santa -- you are the best!
Luke
Dear Santa,
I want a skateboard for Christmas
Thanks Santa -- you are the best!
Alex
Dear Santa,
I want a 3D pen for Christmas
Thanks Santa -- you are the best!
Lydia
Dear Santa,
I want a panda squishmellow for Christmas
Thanks Santa -- you are the best!
Audrey
Dear Santa,
I want iphone 11 for Christmas
Thanks Santa -- you are the best!
Skylin
Dear Santa,
I want Polly Pockets for Christmas
Thanks Santa -- you are the best!
Emelia
Dear Santa,
I want a Hot Wheels set for Christmas
Thanks Santa -- you are the best!
Wyatt
Mrs. McLaughlin’s 2nd Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a 4-Wheeler for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Lizzy
Dear Santa,
I want Barbies for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Mary
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego Super Mario with Peach Building Set for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Cooper
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Allison
Dear Santa,
I want a large drone for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Jobe
Dear Santa,
I want a Unikitty for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Rebecca
Dear Santa,
I want a male puppy for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Jordan
Dear Santa,
I want a Mini Brands for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Peyton
Dear Santa,
I want a Grinch book for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Preston
Dear Santa,
I want a $1000 worth of Robucks for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Brendan
Dear Santa,
I want Lemmonheads for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Jace
Dear Santa,
I want an American Girl Doll for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Cami
Dear Santa,
I want a go cart for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Jeremiah
Dear Santa,
I want RC Monster Truck for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Brantley
Dear Santa,
I want my 2 brothers to come home for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Cody
Dear Santa,
I want LOL Dolls for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Lelia
Dear Santa,
I want a computer for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Anjelica
Dear Santa,
I want Hot Wheels for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Brandon
Dear Santa,
I want a moped for Christmas.
Thanks Santa, you’re the best!
Your Friend,
Kamber
Mrs. Gibbs/ Mrs. Woods Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want 2 LOL dolls and a Barbie for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Nadilyn Vera
Dear Santa,
I want McD’s gift card. Please put $20 back on the card. I wish that I get to hang with my bros for Christmas. Thanks Santa. You are the best!
Love,
Jace Balcom
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy and 5 plants and lights and vines for my bedroom for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Kenleigh Nutter
Dear Santa,
I want Legos, art supplies, and a journal for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Norah Cox
Dear Santa,
I want pajamas and a hoodie for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Braxton Dunn
Dear Santa,
I want plants that hang off your wall, LED lights, and gummy eyeballs for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Mya Gambill
Dear Santa,
I want a squish mellow and a Play Station 5 and an LOL doll and Barbie for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Nia Carter
Dear Santa,
I want a corgi dog for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Brody Curry
Dear Santa,
I want a hover board, a paint set, and for everyone to live forever for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Maddilyn Valentine
Dear Santa,
I want a cookbook, art stuff, and some fidgets for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Paisleigh Karshner
Dear Santa,
I want a Batman toy and a puppy for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Reece Farichild
Dear Santa,
I want a phone for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Isabella Grubb
Dear Santa,
I want $20 and action figures for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Leo Williams
Dear Santa,
I want tennis boots for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Skylar Hudson
Dear Santa,
I want some clothes and action figures for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Dalton Otey
Dear Santa,
I want Rocky from Lanky Box and Monster trucks for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Jackson Skidmore
Dear Santa,
I want a Hoverboard for Christmas. Thanks Santa, you are the best!
Love,
Aden Mills
Mrs. Webb’s Second Grade Class
Dear Santa,
I want a VR headset for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Jace Fausnaugh
Dear Santa,
I want a hampster for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Grace Pipkin
Dear Santa,
I want a venom toy for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Canaan Edwards
Dear Santa,
I want an electric hot wheels for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Gavin Stein
Dear Santa,
I want an iPhone for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Mikalah Moss
Dear Santa,
I want a television for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Autumn Smith
Dear Santa,
I want a blue phone case for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Bradlee Williams
Dear Santa,
I want a full set of Narto figures for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Creed Conley
Dear Santa,
I want a magic mixey for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Izzy Tipton
Dear Santa,
I want a puppy for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Cora Johnson
Dear Santa,
I want a gecko for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Emery McKeivier
Dear Santa,
I want a Lego Mario starter kit for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Jude Hinton
Dear Santa,
I want Pokemon cards for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, Donald Valentine
Dear Santa,
I want for Christmas.
Thank you for being so kind!
Love, everyone from our class