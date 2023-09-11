Circleville Marching in

The Circleville High School Marching Band finished fifth at the Pickaway-Ross Career and Technology Center’s annual Battle of the Bands.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CHILLICOTHE – In a contest that came down to a mere 6 votes, Chillicothe High School Marching Band took home the win at 15th annual Pickaway-Ross 2023 Battle of the Bands on Friday.


  

