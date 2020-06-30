CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department has hired a new firefighter, bringing the department to one more higher from minimum staffing.
Zachary Robinson, 21, is the new recruit. Robinson is a 2017 graduate of Central Crossing High School and is originally from Grove City. He took a cue from his uncle and decided to join the fire service.
“I always looked up to my uncle and when it came time to graduate, I was looking for something to do,” he said. “I had to decide on something so I said it was time.”
Robinson has his firefighter one and two training and his basic EMT training, but is currently working on his paramedic certifications at Grant Hospital.
Robinson said his favorite part of the job is getting to help people.
“When they call us, it’s their worst possible day they’re having,” he mentioned. “It’s all about being able to help people when they’re down and need it the most.”
Robinson said he’s been to the Pumpkin Show many times and is looking forward to the challenge it brings first responders in the area.
“I’m excited for it and can’t wait to get to work it,” he added.
Brian Thompson, Circleville Police Chief, said when they go through the interview process, they’re looking for candidates to give the right reasons for why the want to get into the fire service and have all the right skills, something Robinson fits perfectly.
“Our process is thorough when it comes to the national testing network and that first part is on them and how they score,” Thompson explained. “We go through the panel process and ask all the candidates the same questions and it comes down to handle themselves. Everyone has nerves, but we like people to interject family and experience and a desire to do the job for all the right reasons, not for the pomp and circumstances.
Whether they’re from here or somewhere else in Central Ohio, it’s important to us that they’re here for the right reasons and Zack was one of the ones that stood out in that process,” he commented. “We’re going to get him rolling today and he’ll keep going.
Thompson said the department has to hire a captain still and one firefighter following a recent step down.
“We’re going to hire them quick and we’ll be up to our full minimum manning by August, I’d say,” he said. “With the COVID, nobody expected, we have to wait longer on the positions by the levy but we want to have three people ready to go Jan. 1, 2021 and we can be where we want to be. We’ll be up to 18 then and be able to provide better service and have more people manning shifts.”