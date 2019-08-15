CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Fire Department will breathe in fresher air when it starts using new air packs and bottles.
Chief Brian Thompson said the department is going to train on the equipment Aug. 27. Shortly thereafter, they’ll begin using the new equipment, something the department needed because the existing air packs are on their last legs.
“We’re at the last hydro cycle of the bottles that we have,” Thompson said of the bottles the department purchased in 2005 which are tested every five years and have a fifteen year life expectancy. “They’re done and they’ll have to be taken out of service. They’re at their life expectancy.”
The equipment, costing a little more than $100,000, was paid for primarily through a grant and 5 percent city matching funds. Thompson said without the grant, the department would have had to pay out of pocket for the gear.
“The training, fit testing and equipment are all part of the grant process,” Thompson said. “The only thing we’ll have out of pocket, as far as the grant goes, is the five percent portion. That will come out of our new equipment fund, and we already have that money allotted.”
Paul Merryman, a representative for Fire Safety Services, the manufacturer for the appurtenances, delivered the equipment Wednesday morning to the department and demonstrated how to use it.
Most certainly this [airpack] is the latest technology on the market there is today,” he said. “The industry is always working to improve and as upgrades come online for us we can come in and download the information to the SCBA via Bluetooth. Software updates and upgrades can be done right here at the station.”
The new equipment comes with several improvements and upgrades over what the department has. Those include increased air capacity from 30 minutes to 45 minutes, an adjustable lumbar pad that also swivels, a singular battery that operates the entire pack and the ability to load the air bottle from either the top or the bottom. The packs also come with a 15-year warranty.
“The biggest takeaway for me is the battery,” Merryman said. “If you look at the system it’s a centralized battery that runs the entire airpack on the electronic side. This one battery runs everything, and if they wanted to, a firefighter could be on a scene 20 hours straight before the battery would have to be replaced.”
Chief Thompson said firefighters must carry battery sizes C, AA, and AAA . “This is one battery, and you just drop it in the charger to charge it when you get back.”
In total, the department has purchased 17 air packs, 17 additional bottles and 34 masks.
“We’ll be able to outfit everyone with their own personal mask, which they’ll be responsible for,” Thompson said. “They won’t have to worry about somebody else cleaning it. We’ll have extras for training fires or if one goes out of service.”
Circleville Safety Director Tony Chamberlain, said the grant process went well and he’s glad the department got the new equipment that will be put into service soon.
“This is something they definitely needed,” he said. “I’m super excited for them.”
Thompson said they used Mickey Smith, president and CEO of Ohio First Responder Grants, to help write theirs. Smith has helped other area departments in the past including Thompson’s former department, Pickaway Township, which paid about $21,000 on a $443,500 fire truck last year.
“He’s done a lot of grants in this area and he’s been very successful,” Thompson said. “He’s been great helping me through the grant process.”