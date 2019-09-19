CIRCLEVILLE — For the fourth year in a row the City of Circleville has been given a clean audit by Ohio State Treasurer Keith Faber and has been presented with the Auditor of the State Award.
Gayle Spangler, auditor, said it was a team effort to achieve the clean audit for 2018.
“This award is only possible due to the diligence and accountability of the Circleville Auditor’s Office staff in making sure the City adheres to the Ohio Revised Code and ordinances of the City of Circleville,” Spangler said.
To receive that award, the City must achieve a “clean” audit that is on time, with the generally accepted accounting principles and doesn’t have any findings for recovery, material citations, material weaknesses, significant deficiencies, audit findings or questioned costs.
Todd Brady, city council member, thanked Spangler at this week’s city council meeting for her efforts in achieving the clean audit.
“Thanks to the auditor for doing another fine job with the audit,” Brady remarked. “She’s stayed consistent and is performing well for the City at the auditor’s position. Thank you Gayle for your service.”
Spangler has served as Circleville City Auditor since 2000 after she was first elected in 1999.
“The award is not won by one person; it’s won by a whole department that dedicates a lot of time and effort to trying to keep the City in compliance,” Spangler said following Brady’s comments. “The people in the office work hard and they do a great job.”