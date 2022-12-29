Circleville Herald: Best Job Ever

CIRCLEVILLE — In May, Miles Layton joined the Circleville Herald as editor.
“I’ve enjoyed every moment of working at The Circleville Herald,” he said. “As most folks know who get my emails or texts, I’m an early riser and finish each day after sundown. Been nice to work with Steven, Lisa, Alicia, Sherrie and Christina who make our paper special.”
During Layton’s time at the paper, stories big and small have been covered from graduation to the county fair to local government, provided in-depth reporting on the proposed Circleville charter, election night coverage and much more.
“I talk to Steven Collins (Senior Reporter) every morning,” Layton said. “He grew up in Circleville and is very connected to the community. We both believe local news is critical to binding together our community and recording for history what is happening.”
Sports coverage has turned the page too since Alicia Caple was hired as sports editor in August.
“Alicia is very passionate about local sports,” Layton said. “She’s covered everything from basketball to wrestling. When everyone roots for the home team, sports coverage is an important part of brining the community together.”
The Circleville Herald publishes school honor rolls, letters to Santa, Rotary and Kiwanis news, county fair results, 4-H news, garden club reports and does its best to keep up with community news.
“I want to thank the folks who have contributed to our newspaper by sending in photos, tidbits and news tips,” Layton said.
In addition to a growing print edition, The Circleville Herald’s website’s pageviews has been steadily increasing. Since January, the newspaper has had more than 2.3 million pageviews from 394,000 users. Some of our posts to social media have gone viral such as when the newspaper announced whose pumpkin weighed the most at the Pumpkin Show.
Advertisers have seen The Circleville Herald’s deep reach near and far into the community, so they’ve invested in the print and digital editions. Due to Circleville Herald General Manager Sherri Bossart and Multi Media Account Executive Christina Spencer’s hard work, the newspaper is thriving.
“We want to thank our advertisers who support our local paper,” Layton said.
Subscriptions have grown too.
“To our longtime and new subscribers, I want to say thanks,” Layton said. “It’s nice being able to connect with our readers, whether it be delivering them a paper to their front porch on my way home or chatting with someone over the phone about the day’s events.”
In addition to serving as editor of the Circleville Herald, Layton is regional editor of Adams Publishing Group publications including the Athens Messenger, Athens News, Courier-Journal in Vinton County and the Logan Daily News.
“I like seeing my stories about the people and places between Circleville and McArthur,” he said. “One day I might be talking to Circleville Mayor Don McIlroy and another day I might in Vinton County covering the annual Wild Turkey Festival – the bird not the beverage.”
Layton has worked as an editor or reporter for newspapers large and small during his lengthy career in journalism, including publications in North Carolina — Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and Daily Advance — The Intelligencer in Wheeling, W.Va., the Herald-Standard in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, Winchester Sun and the Harlan Enterprise in Kentucky and the Tyler Star News in Sistersville, W.Va.
“I’ve always said it is not the size of the newspaper, but the size of the story that matters most.”
Circleville Herald Editor Miles Layton can be reached at mlayton@circlevilleherald.com
So that our families may enjoy a little time off for the New Year’s holiday – since the news never sleeps – The Circleville Herald will not be publishing an edition on Tuesday, Jan. 3.