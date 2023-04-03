WESTERVILLE – Two Circleville Herald writers have achieved much deserved recognition from the Ohio News Media Association.
When the ONMA awards for the Osman C. Hooper contest were presented Thursday at the Quest Conference Center in Westerville, Senior Reporter Steven Collins won 2nd place for Best Local Feature story and 3rd place for Best In-Depth Reporting.
“It’s an honor to receive these awards and to be recognized for my work,” he said. “However, the best part of the award is the outpouring of congratulations and well wishes from so many people in the community. I was and am blown away by the kindness and positivity sent my way following the announcement a few weeks ago. Circleville and Pickaway County have been my home for 30 years and I’m proud to share their stories.”
Opinion page columnist Sarah Roush won 3rd place in the Original Columns category.
“Everything has a story – that’s how I look at it. Some are twisted, bitter, hilarious, maybe a train wreck like my column about cleaning bird poop off a windshield,” she said. “I’m pretty excited and astonished about winning this award. I always thought my readership base was primarily my mom and her friends in the choir who read my columns. I really appreciate the support from the community. I even received a note of congratulations from Miss Short, my second grade teacher at Jackson Elementary. That really feels good because she was the one who started me into writing.”
ONMA sponsors a competition for non-daily newspapers in Ohio. A total of 26 non-daily newspapers competed, divided for most categories into three groups based on circulation: Division A (3,500 and up); Division B (2,500 to 3,499); and Division C (2,499 and under).
When the Circleville Herald (Division A) published a story in late February announcing on Facebook that Collins and Roush were to receive awards from the ONMA at the annual banquet, the post reached more than 28,400 people who left 51 comments offering congratulations.
Published May 26, Collins’ award winning Best Local Feature story was “Lending the family farm to veterans” where he detailed the Gabriel family’s efforts to make the community a better place. Here is a snippet from that story that was published in
For the disabled veterans of Pickaway County, Ohio and beyond, things really opened up when The Gabriel’s offered their farm for the veterans to hunt on.
It all started back in 2010 when Todd Jean, who worked with event organizer Bill Frost, and Arnie Gabriel at Logan Elm spoke with Gabriel about his experience and then Gabriel went to speak with Frost.
“[Arnie Gabriel] came to my office and asked me to tell him about the hunt we’d just put on at Deercreek,” Frost said. “We talked for several minutes and I now call that day the greatest day because that’s when he told me he’d love to host the hunt on their farm.”
Earlier this year The Gabriels, Arnie, his wife Diane, his brother Alan and his wife Gloria were presented with the Ohio Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation state sponsor of the year award, following Frost’s nomination.
Collins and former News-Watchman Editor Patrick Keck won 3rd place for In-Depth Reporting for their coverage of the then possible closure of the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chillicothe. Contest judges commented that it was “quick, clean coverage of a breaking news development related to Veterans Administration services of importance to readers.”
Last note about Collins’ writing, his story “Remembering ‘Mr. Ashville’ Charlie Morrison” was included as among the most noteworthy features stories nationwide for APG Media – quite an honor.
Roush placed third in the Original Columns category with her From the Hayloft columns. Contest judges wrote “Roush’s work runs the gamut of emotions: the sorrow about her dad, the absurdity of trying to clean a windshield and the seriousness of Ukraine. Sound writing.”
Here is a snippet from Roush’s column “From the Hayloft: ‘Haha’ said the universe” that was published March 31, 2022.
While sitting at the intersection waiting for the light to change, I was wondering why there were so many geese and seagulls flying over. Geese, I could understand, seagulls, not so much.
Just as the light changed, one of those dirty birds unloaded a massive amount of poop on the driver’s side windshield. Here is a tip for giant bird dookie on your car window. Do not turn on the wipers. What happens is you basically spread a thin layer of poop across the windshield. It instantly dries and windshield fluid just makes it worse. Sort of like a crumb coating on a cake.
Published May 28, Roush wrote “From the Hayloft: Good-bye daddy, you were loved” about her father Lawrence who passed away May 22.
What does one say? One simply doesn’t say “here lies the man who could almost always be talked into a trip to get a coney-dog or ice cream cone, or even a jaunt over to the dam to fish for a bit” or dare I?
Hundreds of moments and incidents flash through my mind and I struggle to capture who he was. In the end I feel like I have failed because the nuances of him cannot be captured, indeed they have in some ways already departed much like he has.
Tomorrow, we will have a celebration of life for him, and yet, in a very selfish manner, I do not feel like celebrating, maybe because I will be continually revising that obituary in my head to show the world the person he was even as my heart aches with his absence
I am just grateful, when it was his time, dad was surrounded by family; he left one circle of love and entered another one.
Good-bye daddy, you were loved.
An in-depth profile about Roush and her writing will appear in a future edition of the Circleville Herald.
Other awards won by Adams Publishing Group newspapers in Ohio include how the Pike County News-Watchman (Division B) placed first in Sports Coverage from staff writers Julie Billings, Baden Fuller and Patrick Keck. Contest judges wrote “crisp writing and comprehensive local sports coverage distinguished this section, best demonstrating the joy of high school sports.”
Pike County News-Watchman won second place for Best Sports Feature for Billings’ story “Ready to go: Tackett embarking on inaugural racing season in 305 sprints. Contest judges commented, “This story was full of good quotes and racing atmosphere. It was easy to root for Ms. Tackett, a young lady in what has been a man’s world. I’m sure readers loved this one.”
Pike County News-Watchman tied for 3rd place for Best Sports Photo by Billings. Judges commented, “It was way too close to award a single third place. Therefore, I am recommending two. The Morrison TD photo was a well-constructed photo that not only highlights the joy of high school sports, but encapsulates the role of the team in this environment.”
Billings’ story “Forged in tradition: Carter builds successful blacksmithing business in southern Ohio” placed first for Best Local Feature.
Perry County Tribune (Division C) published a story “Locally born country singer finding success in Ohio Valley” by Jerry Marolt III that placed third for Best Local Profile. Contest judges said it was “a nice overview of an up-and-coming artist who is working to live his dream.”
Keri Johnson, formerly a staff writer for the Logan Daily News (Division C), placed third for Best Local Feature for “Bigfoot finds fame in Hocking Hills”.
