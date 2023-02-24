Circleville Herald is one of the winners in the Ohio News Media Association’s Osman C. Hooper contest.
Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Steven Collins was recognized for Best Local Feature story and Best In-Depth Reporting.
Opinion page columnist Sarah Roush won accolades in the Original Columns category. To see this week’s column, see page A8. Her award winning “From the Hayloft” column will appear in next Saturday’s newspaper. Congratulations Sarah!
Published May 26, Collins story “Lending the family farm to veterans” talks about the Gabriel family.
Collins detailed the family’s efforts to the make the community a better place.
For the disabled veterans of Pickaway County, Ohio and beyond, things really opened up when The Gabriel’s offered their farm for the veterans to hunt on.
It all started back in 2010 when Todd Jean, who worked with event organizer Bill Frost, and Arnie Gabriel at Logan Elm spoke with Gabriel about his experience and then Gabriel went to speak with Frost.
“[Arnie Gabriel] came to my office and asked me to tell him about the hunt we’d just put on at Deercreek,” Frost said. “We talked for several minutes and I now call that day the greatest day because that’s when he told me he’d love to host the hunt on their farm.”
Earlier this year The Gabriels, Arnie, his wife Diane, his brother Alan and his wife Gloria were presented with the Ohio Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation state sponsor of the year award, following Frost’s nomination.
For In-Depth Reporting, Collins wrote in the March 12 edition the story “VA conducting review of facilities, triggering fears of closure” about how Veterans Affairs was looking to close the Chillicothe VA Medical Center following a market assessment by an independent commission.
Last note about Collins’ writing, his story “Remembering ‘Mr. Ashville’ Charlie Morrison” was included as among the most noteworthy features stories nationwide for APG Media – quite an honor.
Published Sept. 17, here is a snippet from Collins’s story.
Earlier this week Charlie Morrison, or as known by his title, Mr. Ashville, was laid to rest by friends, family and the Ashville community.
It was his dedication to his community, especially to the young people of his community that people most remembered him for.
Bob Hines worked with Morrison at the Ashville Small Town Museum and had Morrison serve at his best man at his wedding, despite a 20-year age gap.
“He really made every day a joy to work with him,” Hines said. “We made up our minds that Ashville had stuff worth saving and we needed to do something about it and he had already started collecting stuff in his store and he had a start of a museum and I had a few things that were old artifacts and we decided that we have stuff so why don’t we have a museum. We pulled it together and I made displays and we showed them off at the railroad station.”
Hines shared his favorite story about Morrison came from his time as mayor.
“There was a constituent who had moved in from out of town who was irate, saying ‘I can’t believe the shenanigans that are going on in town. How in the world is it possible that Marshal Clay can use the cruiser and he’s gone up to great southern and we’ve seen him in Circleville and we’ve seen him taking his kids to school,” Hines said of the resident. “The constituent asked him what he was going to do about it. Charlie said he wasn’t going to do anything about it. The citizen said they’d have a recall and have him removed. Charlie asked him what he wanted him to do. Charlie told him, ‘I’m not going to do anything because he bought that squad car himself.’”