CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Herald’s Senior Expo 2020 is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 28 at Ohio Christian University and is free admission to the public. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with several sponsors and businesses being present.
Ohio Christian University is located at 1476 Lancaster Pike near the City of Circleville.
Sponsors for the event include Accurate Heating and Cooling, Better Hearing Place, Luebbe Circleville Hearing, Bristol Hearing, Adena Health System, Apothecary Pharmacy, American Ear Hearing and Audiology, Pickaway County Community Action Organization, National Church Residences, Coldwell Banker and Constance Care Home Healthcare. Partners for the event also include Jarvis Law Office and Capital Health Gardens of Scioto, Assisted Living Community.
Throughout the day, several guest speakers will be present giving locals who attend the opportunity to learn more about services in the community.
From 10 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., representatives from Constance Care will be speaking at the event. Constance Care is a full-service home healthcare agency which is dedicated to meeting all medical and domestic needs in order to allow people to heal while at home.
After, from 10:15 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Northeast Regional Sales Manager Mike Paul from Accurate Heating and Cooling will be presenting at the Senior Expo. Accurate Heating and Cooling is a company dedicated to encouraging community growth. The company does this by participating with other organizations such as Pickaway County Community Foundation, Habitat For Humanity, Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership and more. Accurate Heating has Offices in Circleville, Chillicothe, Lancaster, Washington Court House, Wilmington and Wheelersburg.
From 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Sam Niel will be presenting on behalf of the Pickaway County Health Department. In his presentation, Niel will cover topics such as vaccines and services the health department provides to locals. He will also cover how the health department prepares for disasters.
Afterwards, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., President of the Seniors And Law Enforcement Together (SALT) Gale Howard will be presenting. SALT is a cooperation between senior citizens of Pickaway County, The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickaway County Senior Center.
At 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m., President Paul Hang, Master Gardener of the Ohio State University Extension Office in Pickaway County, will be speaking at the Senior Expo. Master Gardener is a group of trained volunteers through the OSU extension office. It aims to educate locals with research based gardening information.
From noon to 12:45 p.m., Attorney Brenon Russell from Jarvis Law Office will speak. The Jarvis Law Office is located at 904 N. Columbus Street in the City of Lancaster.
The final speakers are representatives from the Capital Health Scioto Community, A Senior Lifestyle Community. The scheduled time is from 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.. The organization’s healthcare campus is south of Downtown Columbus and offers full continuum care to locals in the community.
Several other organizations as well as sponsors will be setting up booths and tables to provide those who attend a closer look at what services are out there in the community. Again, the event is free for those who attend.