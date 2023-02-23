CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has hired two new firefighter paramedics, the pair the first two lateral transfers from another department.
In September 2022, the City of Circleville and the International Fire Fighters Association Local 1232 entered into an agreement to create and implement a lateral transfer program for Fire Fighter/Paramedic candidates with previous full-time service in the State of Ohio.
Zachary Hall and Caleb Jones were sworn in Tuesday morning by Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson. Both Hall and Jones previously worked for Harrison Township Fire Department.
Hall and Jones fill spots three and four of six for the SAFER grant acquired by the cities that pays salaries of firefighters on a three-year basis.
Hall is a 2002 Teays Valley graduate and grew up just outside of Ashville. He’s got 15 years of service and has been full time with Harrison Township Fire for the last 14 years.
“Everyone has been very welcoming at Circleville and I’m excited to continue my career,” he said.
Hall said he made the switch knowing some of the firefighters here.
“Their demeanor, running into them on mutual aid runs, is very positive and they seem very happy to be with the City of Circleville,” he said. “That is what made me want to work here.”
Hall said he’d never thought about being a firefighter growing up but that changed after his parents’ house burned down in 2005.
“That had an impact on me,” he said. “They did lose the house but all our keepsakes, photos and things that were important to us were all removed and saved. I’ve always been a hands on person and I thought it was something that I might like to do and it has been.”
Jones path to being a firefighter wasn’t a straight line as he originally wanted to pursue being a police officer like his older brother. He’s originally from Grove City and graduated from Central Crossing High School in 2014. He’s been at Harrison Township for the last two years including full time for the last year.
“I went to school to be a cop first and I was in college for it and I realized it wasn’t for me,” he said. “So I wanted to be in public service so I joined the fire service and fell in love with it. It’s the best job in the world.”
Both Hall and Jones shared they’re looking forward to the challenge.
“I’ve worked at Pumpkin Show before at Harrison,” Jones said. “Every year they send a couple guys down. I love to see how busy it is and I hope to get my bike medic certification so I can do that here.”
“It seems overwhelming but I’m excited to take it on,” Hall said.
Among the reasons Jones cited for transferring was the runs and the culture.
“I knew a couple guys and they see more fires and more runs,” he said. “I’m excited to start this journey.”
Thompson said it was a great thing for the department to have new hires with experience.
“When I started the department had such a high turnover rate we got some young people in and trained them then they left,” he said. “We’re in a situation now with the new contract and the lateral transfers in and the grant people like the direction the department is moving and that’s what I wanted. I don’t want people to come and train and leave I want them to stay and retire from here.”
Thompson said he’s worked with both Hall and Jones before.
“They both know what they’re doing and they’ll bring a wealth of knowledge to the department,” he said. “Ultimately that’s what we’re trying to do is bring the best people in to do the best for our community and we’ve got a great jumping off point.”
Thompson said there are two more open spots to fill and then they’ll be at full staff of 24. They’ll have minimum of seven on a shift and eight in total a day.
“That will cut down on the overtime but provide the quality service as we build the department,” he said.
The onboarding process, which for new hires is usually an 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. two week training is shortened for the experienced lateral transfer hires.
“If we hire someone as an entry they go through two 40 hour weeks of orientation where if they’re experienced we do a modified two or three days where they learn our trucks, our software, our gear and where everything is,” Thompson said. “Nobody uses the same software. Our medical protocols are similar if not the same and once we get them acclimated to our policies and procedures we’ll get them plugged in and acclimated to a shift.”
Jones is assigned Unit 1 and Hall is assigned to Unit 2.