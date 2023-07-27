Volunteers

City Volunteers were honored this week at Ted Lewis Park for their service on the various city boards.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville held an ice cream social and handed out certificates to the city’s dozens of volunteers.


  

