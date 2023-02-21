CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville house fire has been ruled an accidental fire following the total loss of the home.
The fire began on Tuesday Feb. 14 at around 10 a.m. on the 200 block of Logan Street. There were people in the home at the time of the fire but all managed to escape.
According to Circleville Fire Chief Brian Thompson, the state fire marshal’s office sent four investigators and determined the fire was caused by a faulty electrical cord on a heat lamp that was left outside on the porch of the building. The property is owned by Teresa Eanes.
Thompson said there were people reaching out to offer tips and speculation about the fire but investigators were able to determine the cord was the cause of the blaze.
“There are a lot of people who want to be an armchair quarterback and assume they know more than we do,” he said. “That’s why on anything major like that I bring in the marshal’s office. We have our opinions and our ideas and they’re the people that test things. Typically if we have a total loss or major damage they have the resources to do it that we don’t.”
The Herald reached out to the State Fire Marshal's Office for additional comment, who said the fire is still under investigation and additional details would be available soon.