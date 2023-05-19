CIRCLEVILLE — The GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s club recently achieved the top score at the Ohio General Federation of Women’s Club's annual Convention in April.
The club was presented with the Jesse June McGee Achievement Cup at the convention last month. The Jesse June McGee award is presented to the club with the most award entries, given for projects and activities the club does for the community, in the State of Ohio. Nine members of the club were present for the event and received the award on behalf of the club.
Michelle Adkins-Klinebriel, the club’s president, said clubs earn points towards the award by doing things in the community.
“Even though we’re one of the smallest clubs, we do so much that we earn enough points to have the most for the year,” she said. “That’s who is decided wins the award.”
The announcement came during the state convention, hearing their club was a surprise that resulted in a cheer from the group of women present from the local club.
"We all cheered and I felt accomplished," Adkins-Klinebriel said. "We just don't realize all we do until we do our year end report."
The Junior Women’s Club started in 1948 when Martha Poling returned to Pickaway County from Greensburg Pa., where she had been a member of a club there. Poling then collected about 18 women from the local area and they became the charter member’s of Circleville’s Club. The club is a 501c3 charity that uses their fundraising avenues to support scholarships for students, help women in domestic violence situations, the elderly, veterans, and the unhoused.
“Our biggest fundraiser is our booth at the Pumpkin Show where we sell the pies and cupcakes,” Adkins-Klinebriel, said. “Last year we raised over $12,000 it helped us throughout the year to survive. We do scholarships throughout the year. We present them to the schools when needed. It’s a lot of volunteer work and a lot of man-hours that go into it.”
Adkins-Klinebriel said they make twiddle muffs, which are sensory mittens for people with dementia.
“People with dementia can twiddle with the buttons, play with the strings, those sorts of things,” she said. “They’re cool for anyone who also has ADHD.”
The club provides fresh produce to Haven House and makes several different bags with different items that are distributed to the homeless, veterans and women leaving a domestic abuse situation.
“I think people just aren’t aware of who we are and what all we do,” Adkins-Klinebriel said.
The club’s next event will celebrate their 75th anniversary on July 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. It’s an ice cream social at the Pickaway County Library, where all their meetings are held.
“If someone wants to join they can come to one of our monthly meetings,” Adkins-Klinebriel said. “They’re the first Thursday of every month. All women are welcome to come to a meeting and express their interest. They sign up and that’s it. Meetings are usually at the library in the Koch room 6:30 p.m. they go until the library closes at 8 p.m.”