CIRCLEVILLE — In an effort to cut down on stormwater pollution the City of Circleville we be collecting leaves starting Nov. 2 through Dec. 23.
Residents can bring bagged leaves to the city garage, located at 740 S. Washington St. between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exceptions of Nov. 26 and Nov. 27.
Residents who aren’t able to or can’t bag their leaves the city is asking that they be left on the curb for pick up.
The City offers the following tips for your fall leaf collection in order to prevent stormwater pollution:
• Place leaves ONLY between the grassy area and curb, not in the street
• Place leaves only for collection, no brush or other debris, as they will not be collected
• Park cars away from leaf piles
• Keep Leaves away from street storm drains. Leaves flow into the storm sewer and cause blockages and street flooding. Too much decomposing organic waste adds excess nutrients into our streams and lakes, some of which can lead to algae blooms which can be harmful to humans and pets.
The city will pick up leaves throughout the remainder of the year. If you have any questions regarding leaf collection, please contact the Service Department at 477-8224.