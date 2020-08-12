CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has released information regarding the search warrant and arrest of a sexual offender. The individual was charged with a felony with additional charges are pending.
On Monday, the local city police department along with members of The Ohio State Highway Patrol Computer Crimes Unit served a search warrant on a residence located along East Franklin Street in the City of Circleville.
The police department received information detailing concerns of multiple sexual assaults of juveniles. Other alleged victims were located upon investigating, who identified the suspect as Hank Stapelton, a native of Circleville.
The search warrant was served to Stapelton’s address of which multiple pieces of evidence were obtained, according to the police department. The 56-year-old was placed under arrest and was transported to the Pickaway County Jail.
He was charged with one count of felony one rape, and two counts of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The Circleville Police Department stated that additional charges are expected to come pending electronic forensics tests.
During the investigative process, it was discovered that Stapelton was operating and utilizing a christian outreach ministry dedicated for the homeless in order to find alleged victims. The department has identified two more alleged victims.
Circleville Police is asking for any additional victims or witnesses to come forward with information.