CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Circleville man for arson, following a structure fire Sunday morning.
Richard Hill Jr., 36, of Circleville, was arrested on a charge of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Kristen Adair was on patrol when she noticed a large amount of smoke coming from the west side of U.S. Route 23 in the area of Huston Street in Circleville. After investigating, Adair found a building that was fully engulfed in fire.
Adair, along with Corporal Craig Montgomery and Deputy Tiana Bloxam, investigated and found the building was abandoned, but appeared to have people staying in it.
The Pickaway Township Fire Department, Circleville Fire Department, Harrison Township Fire Department, Scioto Township Fire Department, Tarlton Fire Department, Clearcreek Fire Department, and Southwest Pickaway Fire Department all responded to the scene of the fire. Williamsport EMS was also on scene to assist.
Deputies and detectives from the Pickaway County Sheriff's Department met with witnesses and received information on the fire, including some statements that led them to charge Hill with aggravated arson.
Hill was booked into Pickaway County Jail and will be arraigned in Circleville Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey thanked all the fire and EMS personnel, as well as deputies who "worked diligently on this incident today."