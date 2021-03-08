CIRCLEVILLE — A Circleville man has been charged with seven felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, following a digital evidence analysis.

On Feb. 22, the Circleville Police Department, Circleville Probation Department and Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on the 400 Block of East Franklin Street after receiving a tip that pornographic images involving minors were being sent and received from an address.

According to Circleville Police, during a search at the address, multiple electronic devices were seized, as were several firearms.

On March 5, The Ohio State Highway Patrol Computer Crimes Unit completed a digital evidence analysis and discovered more than 1,000 images involving minors on a device belonging to Nicholas Goff, 26, of Circleville.

Goff was arrested later that night and was charged with four second-degree felony counts and three third-degree felony counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person.

Goff was arraigned in Circleville Municipal Court on Monday. He remains in Pickaway County Jail.

