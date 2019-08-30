CIRCLEVILLE — The morning after Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke about the need to keep people under disability of firearms from possessing them, Circleville Police arrested a Circleville man in such a situation.
According to Circleville Police, Kevin Ray Hughey, 40, of Circleville, had an active arrest warrant issued from Pickaway County Municipal Court and was in possession of a firearm.
Hughey was found in a garage shortly after 1 a.m. in the 200 block of Cedar Heights Road by officers near a load 9mm handgun and was arrested and charged with having weapons under disability, domestic violence and violation of probation.
Hughey currently is incarcerated in the Pickaway County Jail.
Sgt. Matthew Hafey of the Circleville Police Department said it is important to keep weapons out of the hands of criminals.
“We want to make sure people with violent histories don’t have firearms,” he said. “Unfortunately, in this case he was prohibited from having a firearm but that didn’t stop him.”
According to court records, Hughey has a previous felony conviction for receiving stolen property from 2010.