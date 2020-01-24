RAY — A Circleville man was arrested on Jan. 22 in Ray after an alleged assault following a reported dispute over a milk jug.
The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a call on the morning of Jan. 22 about a domestic disturbance on George Will Road in Ray.
Deputies of the Sheriff’s Office arrived and spoke with the male victim, who stated he was assaulted by his girlfriend’s son, Dustin Cradlebaugh, 21, of Circleville. The victim stated that when he asked Cradlebaugh to put the milk in the fridge, Cradlebaugh allegedly "became irate" and punched the victim in the face several times, knocking him to the floor, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Office.
Cradlebaugh allegedly drug the victim outside and continued to assault him until Cradlebaugh’s mother reportedly stopped him.
Deputies located Cradlebaugh walking down the road. Cradlebaugh was arrested without incident and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with assault and domestic violence.
A bond hearing was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23 in Vinton County Court.