CIRCLEVILLE — A man was taken into custody in Circleville Friday afternoon following a 911 call for a suspicious person.
According to the Circleville Police Department, they received a 911 call around noon for a man with a backpack and a rifle inside the secure fence of the Health Care Logistics facility located at 450 Town Street.
Healthcare Logistics immediately went into emergency lockdown for the safety of their staff and “An immediate response was initiated by the Circleville Police Department to the facility."
Police arrived on scene and found a suspect inside the secure area. Police then held the man at gunpoint while other officers entered the facility to make the arrest.
Officers searched the area and located a possibly stolen Ruger .22 caliber rifle in the grass where the suspect was observed prior to officers arriving.
The man was later identified as Teddy Vanhorn II, 46, of Circleville. He was charged with three felonies including inducing panic, a fifth-degree felony, making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony, and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He was also charged with a probation violation.