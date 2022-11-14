Circleville Man Faces Charges Arising From Shooting

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Lot 19, 1340 South Pickaway Street.
While deputies were enroute to the scene, Drake J. Boggs, 27, of Circleville, called 911 from the Dollar Tree, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. Boggs reported he fired his gun at his step dad Barry J. Mullins and was injured while doing so and needed an EMS squad.
When deputies arrived at the Dollar Tree, they took Boggs into custody. After learning he had an injured hand from the firearm he was treated by Pickaway Township EMS.
Detectives went to Lot 19 and learned that this all stemmed from a domestic dispute. A verbal altercation took place between Angela K. Mullins, who is Boggs' mother, according to the press release. During the altercation, Boggs allegedly held a firearm to her head.
When Mullins arrived home for lunch and got involved, Boggs allegedly fired the gun at him twice, missing him both times, according to the press release. Detectives believe alcohol played a factor in the incident.
Boggs was taken to the Pickaway County Jail where he was charged with Felonious Assault — a Second Degree felony, Aggravated Menacing — a First Degree misdemeanor, and two counts of Domestic Violence, both First Degree misdemeanors, according to the press release. Boggs will be arraigned Tuesday in Circleville Municipal Court.
Sheriff Matthew Hafey thanked his deputies "for their quick response and handling the potentially very dangerous situation quickly." Hafey also thanked Pickaway Township EMS for their assistance at the scene.
