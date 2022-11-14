Circleville Man Faces Charges Arising From Shooting

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened around 1 p.m. Monday in the area of Lot 19, 1340 South Pickaway Street.


