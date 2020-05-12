CIRCLEVILLE— Memorial Day festivities in Circleville have been canceled this year.
Following their meeting Monday night, Sid Liming, president of the Pickaway County Chapter of the Soldier’s Monumental Association announced they would not have any public service, nor a parade.
“[Canceling is] something we didn’t want to have to do and we wanted to keep Memorial Day recognized as much as we could, but due to the coronavirus, it puts us on hold like everyone else,” Liming stated. “We really wish we could hold the parade and do this. I had everything ready to go if the governor would have said yes, but he’s not, so I had to pull the plug.”
Traditionally, the Soldier’s Monumental Association hosts the memorial day parade that begins at High Street Cemetery, following a service there, through Circleville and ending at Forest Hills Cemetery, where a service is also held. The parade is usually led by the oldest-living Pickaway County Veteran.
“There won’t be a service at either cemetery, High Street or Forest, and also Hitler Ludwick,” Liming mentioned.
However, there is good news. Liming said they’ll have a service on CGTV-9, which will later be posted to the CGTV website.
“We’ll have a Memorial Day broadcast at 4 p.m.,” he added. “It’s a virtual service for the community to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Liming said they’ll also be putting new flags out at some of the graves, including some of the township cemeteries, High Street and in Soldier’s Glen at Forest Cemetery.
“We had enough flags left over from last year to do those,” he said. “The flag companies have shut down due to the coronavirus and that’s the reason we can’t do the rest of the cemeteries, but we will do those at a later date so they can all receive a new flag. We’re short probably 4,000 flags. We always call on April 1 every year and our supplier told us they had no stock due to the manufacturer shutdown.”
Liming explained that other than replacing the flags on the graves later, there are no other plans to hold a service later in the year.