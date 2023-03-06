CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville Noon Rotary’s annual Rural/Urban Day showed appreciation to members of Pickaway County’s agricultural community.
County 4-H Extension Agent Mike Estadt was the guest speaker to a luncheon crowd of more than 90 people that included farmers, local leaders and Rotarians on Thursday at Circleville Presbyterian Church. Earliest mention of Rotary’s Rural/Urban Day in the Circleville Herald is 1965.
Estadt’s presentation “Pickaway County – A Look Back, A Look Forward” shared the progress and changes made during the last 100 years of farming in the county.
“I thought it would be interesting to look back a little bit and think about what Ag-Rural day would’ve looked like 100 years ago, so we’re going to look back at history in Pickaway County,” he said. “What I hope you get out of this presentation is an appreciation for how far agriculture has come in the last 100 years. I also hope that the younger people in this room appreciate how darn hard your ancestors had to work.”
Estadt’s presentation provided a chance to see Stevenson family and others farmed our county. John Stevenson was an Irish immigrant and self-made man who fell in love with Pickaway County in the 19th century. Estadt showed how hard Stevenson and others worked the land in comparison to today’s more mechanized agricultural industry that relies on giant machines than can cultivate fields in hours what it once took farmers days to plow.
Since 1920, there are fewer family farms, but farming has become much more mechanized, which means greater crop yields in some cases.
Farms By Size
• 1 – 49 acres: 1920 – 429 farms; 2020 – 346 farms
• 50-179 acres: 1920- 1,085 farms; 2020 – 183 farms
• 180-999 acres: 1920 – 604 farms; 2020 – 323 farms
• 1000+ acres: 1920 – 2 farms; 2020 – 88 farms
• Farmland Value Per Acre: 1920 – $148.48 ($2,324 adjusted for inflation); 2020 – $6,033
Major Crops
• Corn Acres: 1920 – 85,871; 2017 – 105,880
• Corn Production: 1920 – 4,231,316; 2017 – 19,214,444
• Wheat Acres: 1920 – 78,069; 2017 – 9,386
• Oats Acres: 1920 – 2,346; 2017 – 1 farm
Livestock
• Sheep: 1920 – 10,727; 2020 – 1,062
• Swine: 1920 – 57,761; 2020 – 2,841
• Beef Cattle: 1920 – 17,784; 2020 – 2,155
• Dairy Cattle: 1920 – 9,933; 2020 – 1,775
Fruits and Vegetables
• Acres of potatoes: 1920 – 632; 2017 – 117
• Trees in orchards: 1920 – 36,860; 2017 – 39
• Strawberries/Raspberries/Blackberries: 1920 – 22 acres; 2023 – 1 farm
Estadt talked about the trends that are changing agriculture including electric tractors and how lasers used to do weeding are in development – can you imagine? He said in the near future, farmers will be using computers and more as artificial intelligence deploys sensors in the fields to measure insects, humidity, wind, temperature, etc. keeping farmers tied to computers.
“Farmers are going to be put in front of computers more than they want to be or they will be farming that job out to companies who will do that for them,” he said.
Estadt said gene splicing is being developed to help those with celiac disease and gluten sensitivity – very specific crops will be produced to serve very specific markets.
Estadt showed what at first glance appeared to be a multi-story hotel in China but was actually a high-rise hog farm in China currently used – 100,000 sows in the building.
In the future, persistent drought may be a factor as is perhaps labor availability and geo-political strife, Estadt said.
Estadt said as the rural population grows, “We’re going to have fewer acres of farmland so that means we’re going to have to get more off what we have.”