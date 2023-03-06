Circleville Noon Rotary honors farmers

Pickaway County 4-H Extension Agent Mike Estadt was the guest speaker for Circleville Noon Rotary’s annual Rural/Urban Day, which pays tribute to the county’s farmers. Estadt’s presentation “Pickaway County – A Look Back, A Look Forward” shared the progress and changes made during the last 100 years of farming in the county.

 Photo by Miles Layton/The Circleville Herald

CIRCLEVILLE – Circleville Noon Rotary’s annual Rural/Urban Day showed appreciation to members of Pickaway County’s agricultural community.


Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments