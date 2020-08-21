CIRCLEVILLE — The City of Circleville has created a program to spend CARES Act funding the city receives to provide small businesses with grants to help pay for COVID-19 related expenses.
Small businesses located within the city limits between two and 25 employees are eligible for up to $5,000 and businesses with one employee are eligible for up to $2000.
The specific criteria, what expenses qualify and application process is being handled by the city auditor Gayle Spangler and her office, Pickaway Progress Partnership (P3) and the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce. Funds will be distributed on a first come first serve basis. The grant process will begin on Monday with the deadline of Sept. 18.
The application is four pages and includes a section for businesses to explain the adverse impact COVID-19 has had on their business.
Spangler said the idea for the program came following a webinar from the Ohio Office of Budget and Management and leadership in Summit County.
“Summit County did this program and had a similar grant, so I asked them to send us all the information they had about it,” she mentioned. “In the world of municipal government, you plagiarize each other all the time and I worked on what they sent and tailored it down to what would be appropriate for our city. I then sent it to [The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce] and [Pickaway Progress Partnership] to review it and we all came up with the program we released yesterday.”
Among the eligible expenses, all of which must be related to business interruption caused by the mandated closures, are mortgage, rent and utility payments, vehicles, salaries and expenses related to disinfection of public areas, improving telework capabilities, and the acquisition, distribution or disposal of personal protective equipment and supplies.
Spangler said she’s talked to a couple small business owners in the area and while the funding doesn’t replace lost revenue, it will certainly be a big help.
“They’re grateful for any financial help that we can give them,” she added. “It can’t replace revenue but can cover expenditures related to the shutdown and sending people home to work. Five thousand dollars is not a lot, but I think they’ll appreciate anything we can do. If we have this opportunity to help we should.”
Ryan Scribner, economic development director for P3, acknowledged the difficulty small business owners are facing.
“2020 has been a difficult year for a lot of people and especially for small business owners,” he told The Circleville Herald. “I appreciate the city using these funds to help offset some of the unanticipated costs of dealing with COVID.”
Marlee Martin, Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director, said the grant puts small businesses at the forefront.
“This Coronavirus Relief Fund Grant Program puts our much loved small businesses at the forefront of the discussion in order to continue Circleville and Pickaway County’s upward economic trend before the pandemic,” she said. “It is my hope that this additional resource for our businesses will help them weather this storm so that we can continue to shop and eat local here in Circleville.”
Spangler said of the funding the city received they’re planning on spending between $50,000 to $100,000 of it on the small business program. Spangler said anyone should contact her via email with questions related to the program at Gayle.Spangler@ci.circleville.oh.us.
“My office will be the primary lead on this and the application is on our website,” Spangler said.