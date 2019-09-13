CIRCLEVILLE — A day in the life of Circleville Police Officer David McIntyre is nothing short of miraculous. Between spending the day at Circleville City schools as a school resource officer, spending Tuesday nights at Foundations4Youth, and being a father to his three children, Officer McIntyre barely has time to breathe.
As a school resource officer alone, Officer McIntyre wears many hats, from the textbook definition of preventing criminal activity in school, to overseeing recess.
“When thinking of a school resource officer, most people jump to the idea of preventing and deterring bad guys, and that’s correct, but it’s not all,” Officer McIntyre said. “I enjoy going out to recess with the kids. As a patrol officer, you respond, write the report, and it’s on to the next. As a school resource officer, I’m in these kids’ lives sometimes for years. It’s stressful. It takes a toll. So to be able to see them playing, laughing, and not having a care in the world is relaxing.”
However, that isn’t all Officer McIntyre does for the students of Circleville City.
“You see kids that can’t focus because they’re hungry, have things going on, and are getting bullied because of those things,” Officer McIntyre explained.
Bullying is a common issue in today’s day and age, and Officer McIntyre seeks to rectify that situation.
“When kids get bullied, they get themselves in situations where they’ll get suspended or expelled as an out,” he explained. “You have a student who gets suspended for pulling the fire alarm to avoid bullying, then they’re not in school. Where are they at? What kind of influences are they around?”
This is where Foundations4Youth comes in. As a brainchild of the Attorney General’s Office, Pickaway County Recovery Services – or PARS – Circleville City Schools, the Circleville Police Department, and the YMCA, this organization has come together to support Pickaway County’s children in a constructive environment. Welcoming any child from ages five to 19 years old, Foundations4Youth opens its doors every Tuesday from 3-9 p.m.
“It provides resources to kids, but doesn’t push them,” Officer McIntyre said. “It can help provide for kids without embarrassing them.”
Each Tuesday, students from across the county — Circleville, New Hope, Logan Elm, Teays Valley, Westfall and Crossroads can attend Foundations4Youth, have a meal provided by local businesses, play pool, air hockey, get help with homework, and complete crafts — and most importantly, have the opportunity to just be kids.
“My mom does a craft,” Officer McIntyre said of his family’s involvement. “And my kids volunteer. They enjoy helping out — they work sign-in, play basketball, and help clean up and take trash out at the end of the night.”
While Foundations4Youth is only open Tuesday nights, Officer McIntyre is hopeful of expansion in the future.
“The issue has been getting staffing,” Officer McIntyre commented. “All volunteers are required to have a background check completed. It can be an expensive and slow process getting volunteers involved. We partnered with Ohio Christian University, and their Teacher Education students can get their community service hours by volunteering with us.”
Jordan Wilson, a senior teacher education major focusing in social studies, is thrilled to have the opportunity to help the kids.
“I’m really excited to start helping out with the Foundations4Youth center soon,” Wilson said. “I think it’s such a heartwarming thing knowing that this city is doing what it can to help take care of its citizens. I also love that the OCU education department has taken an interest in helping out Foundations4Youth. I’m honored to be part of a university and department dedicated to helping out the people of Circleville.”
None of this would be possible without community involvement, Officer McIntyre said.
“All of the banks, B-dubs, Gibby’s, Subway, and so many more have been so supportive,” he said.
Juggling all of his involvements can be quite the daunting task, but if anyone is up for it, it’s Officer McIntyre.
“I have the regular week at the school, road shifts, the OVI checkpoints, search warrants, and the youth center,” McIntyre commented. “There are police officers at every sporting event, attending PTO meetings, and all other school events.”
With such a busy schedule, Officer McIntyre barely finds time for himself.
“I spend a lot of time on a computer at night,” he laughed.
Now, his hard working is paying off. Officer McIntyre has been nominated for the Columbus Dispatch’s Everyday Heroes competition, and has advanced to semi-finalist.
“I was surprised to be nominated,” Officer McIntyre said. “Personally, I don’t like all of the attention being on me. There’s a lot of people that put in a lot of effort.”
Officer McIntyre will be honored at COSI on Oct. 1, along with 19 other semi-finalists, and five finalists. There, one finalist will be crowned the Dispatch Media Group Hero of 2019.