CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville Police Department has strengthened its ranks again adding its 20th member.
Alexander Estrada, 22, was sworn in Tuesday morning, beginning his months- long training process with the department.
Estrada is a 2016 graduate of Westerville South High School, where he currently lives. Estrada attended the Columbus State Police Academy and is finishing up his classes now for his degree.
He said his desire to be a police officer is something he’s always wanted to do.
“My family has been in the military and the police, so I feel like it’s my calling,” he said.
Estrada said he’s been through Circleville before but isn’t super familiar with the city.
“I’m looking forward to learning the city and getting to know people,” he said. “I’m looking to move closer and I’m looking in the area.”
Estrada said he’s never been to the Pumpkin Show before but is looking forward to the challenge that brings. He had one message for the community.
“I’m looking forward to serving the City of Circleville and meeting everyone,” he said.
Staffing levels at the department have increased following the safety forces levy that voters passed in 2019. Estrada was the third hire sworn in this week after Officers Matthew Harrell and Timothy Sanford were sworn-in Monday.