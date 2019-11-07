CIRCLEVILLE — An employee at the Circleville Police Department is under investigation for “conduct not consistence with policy or the values of the agency.”
According to a press release sent to media sources by the Circleville Police Department, the name of the employee has not been released. The investigation is ongoing and is expected to be completed in the “near future.”
The Circleville PD requested the Lancaster Police Department to conduct an impartial and independent investigation into the matter. Pickaway County Prosecutor Judy Wolford was also contacted as soon as the Department became aware of the situation.
Two Officers with the department were requested to provide testimony in Pickaway County Common Pleas Court during the Grand Jury on Thursday.
The newspaper reached out to the Safety Director Tony Chamberlain and Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer for comment but those calls were not returned as of late Thursday afternoon.
The Circleville Herald will keep its readers informed as more information is received.