CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Police Chief Shawn Baer issued a statement Wednesday about the officer-involved shooting Saturday morning in the parking lot at the Rodeway Inn in Circleville.
Baer said Pamela Croston, 52, spoke to 911 around 1:25 a.m. stating she was suicidal.
Circleville Herald obtained a tape of the 911 call about Croston, which reveals a woman in much distress, expressing suicidal thoughts and how she would need to be shot. 911 Dispatchers talked to Croston and reassured her as law enforcement traveled to the hotel.
“Life can be very very hard sometimes, but I don’t want you to get hurt. I don’t want anyone to get hurt. I want you to talk to somebody,” the dispatcher said.
When Circleville PD, Pickaway County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol arrived 1:30 a.m. at the Rodeway Inn, Croston knocked on the window of her hotel room to get their attention. She then held a handgun to her head, Baer’s statement said. The officers pleaded with Croston numerous times to put the gun down, but she did not.
Croston exited her motel room and talked with police.
Brooklynn Ison of Chillicothe took a cellphone video of the shooting that she said happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. Video is posted with the story at circlevilleherald.com
In Ison’s video, law enforcement tells Croston “don’t do it” and “please don’t do it” and “put the gun down; we’re here to help you.”
Police tell Croston over and over again to put the gun down.
Croston pointed the gun at a sheriff’s deputy, Baer’s press release said. Fearing for their lives, two deputies discharged their firearms at her.
Immediately afterwards, officers began lifesaving measures in an attempt to save Croston’s life before she was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center where she died at 4:45 a.m.
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted and responded to the scene to handle the investigation.
Baer’s statement did not name the deputies who fired the shots.
No officers were injured.
Jeremy Blake, director of public affairs for the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, said the coroner’s report for Croston is pending as is the toxicology report.
Baer referred further questions about the incident to the BCI.
Circleville Herald has filed a Public Records Request seeking bodycam footage from the incident.
Steve Irwin, press secretary for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, issued this response from Zahid H. Siddiqi, Chief Legal Counsel Bureau of Criminal Investigation.
“I am writing to confirm that the Ohio Attorney General’s Office has processed your records request you submitted on February 26, 2023, regarding: “body cam footage of a recent officer involved shooting from Circleville, which happened Friday night/Saturday evening.” Upon review of our records in the manner in which they are maintained, it has been determined that BCI does not have any records responsive to your specific request. See State ex rel. Chatfield v. Gammill, 132 Ohio St.3d 36, 2012-Ohio-1862, 968 N.E.2d 477, ¶ 3 (a public office has no duty to provide access to nonexistent records). This concludes our response to your records request.”
BCI’s response has prompted the Circleville Herald to ask why the video records are nonexistent.