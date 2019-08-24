Aug. 19
1:08 a.m. Somebody reported seeing suspicious individual pushing a shopping cart northbound on Washington Street filled with new tires. The caller is concerned the tires are stolen. Police were unable to locate the suspect.
4:25 a.m. A caller on South Scioto Street asked for an officer because of a male subject who was circling his property.
said the male knocked on the door several times, then sat on the curb. Caller stated the male then disappeared around the home. Male is described as wearing dark clothing. Police were unable to locate the subject.
9:26 a.m. A school resource officer requested a report for vandalism at the Mound Street Alternative School. A report was taken. A second separate report of vandalism at the school was taken on Aug. 20 at 11:26.
11:22 a.m. A woman showed up at police headquarters on East Franklin Street with an Army military ring that she said she found. A report was taken.
7:49 p.m. Caller requesting documentation due to a person [name redacted constantly harassing her and her daughter whenever they are outside. Information was obtained and caller was advised to make contact if the person returns to the area.
11:53 p.m. In the 200 block of Hutson Street, a caller said an intoxicated female was yelling at the residence next door in an attempt to get them to come outside for a physical altercation. The caller said the female was banging on the door and windows causing a disturbance. A second emergency-911 call was made requesting an officer because of a person [name redacted] outside her house screaming and banging on the windows trying to start an altercation. An arrest was made on Mandy E. Cordell for disorderly conduct and probation violation. She was booked into the Pickaway County jail.
Aug. 20
12:20 a.m. Caller requesting an officer due to a female subject standing in the roadway of this intersection just staring at the sky. Caller believes she may be under the influence because of her erratic behavior. Female was described as wearing a cardigan, leggings and has brown hair in a bun. A report was taken and the woman transported to OhioHealth Berger Hospital.
9:26 a.m. An East Union Street caller said her friend was attacked by a male and is lying on the ground in pain. A report about assault was taken.