Aug. 21
7:35 a.m. A South Washington street grandmother called emergency-911 telling police that her 12-year-old granddaughter won’t go to school. An officer told the granddaughter to get ready and go to school. The grandmother was advised about the use of 911.
11:28 a.m. With grass getting blown into their faces, a group of motorcyclists told police that a man was using a blower at an East Main Street gas station to push the glass into the street and adding they thought it was dangerous. A report was taken and police said the man was cleaning up the grass from the street.
12:39 p.m. A man called from the 400 block of East Main Street to report that his grandparents’ home was vandalized. A report was taken.
4:17 p.m. Circleville Police arrested Charles Blankenship on an active warrant after a Kimberly Place caller said his uncle had entered the residence and tried to assault his grandmother.
6 p.m. A caller requested an officer due to a male subject fleeing a North Court Street Ace Hardware with a Dewalt tool set. The caller said the male dropped the property after being pursued then left the area. Stolen property recovered by business. Then an off-duty officer called saying he was pursuing a subject related to a theft in progress. Caller stated the male ended up ditching the property, but he still has eyes on him, and he is about to get into an older tan Honda Civic with a white female driver. Vehicle traveled southbound on Court Street.
9:57 p.m. An East Ohio Street resident said someone was trying to get into her home’s back door. Her dog was barking which had her concerned. A report for a prowler was taken.
Aug. 22
12:29 a.m. A woman was told to leave the Duke and Duchess gas station in the 200 block of East Main Street after police upon arriving, called there for a possible theft, found her still in the store and yelling at others inside. No charges were filed.
2:15 a.m. Someone reported what they believed to be a suspicious vehicle parked in the 300 block of South Washington Street. The caller said the car, with a male occupant inside it, had been parked for several hours. Police checked the vehicle and said it was OK. The male was playing Pokemon.
7:11 a.m. For the second day in a row, police resources were used to tell a 12-year-old Georgia Road juvenile to get ready for school though she was refusing to do so. The juvenile complied with police.
12:37 p.m. A South Street male called police and reported that his brother-in-law’s tool shed was broken into and items were stolen.
3:01 p.m. A teacher in the Circleville school district reported to police that she observed two vehicles pull up and followed a juvenile male [name redacted] while he was walking home from school.
The caller stopped the cars and told the group of high school boys to back off or the police would get contacted. The boys responded by telling the caller to do so. Further, the caller said he was concerned for the juvenile’s safety they and pulled back around and spoke with him. The juvenile would not provide the names of those following and harassing him but allowed the teacher to give him a ride home.
3:15 p.m. Police were dispatched to the West Mound and South Scioto streets area on a report that several juveniles assaulted another juvenile, cornering and then beating him. One suspect juvenile was identified [name redacted] by the victim. A second call to police came in at 3:18 p.m. and said one of the suspect juveniles went running into a South Scioto Street residence, whose house number was redacted from the report. Identifications for the other suspect juveniles was provided to police. Reports were taken.
11:47 p.m. A Lancaster Pike Domino’s reported that it received a $50 counterfeit for a pizza. When a clerk went to the delivery address, nobody answered the door or phone number given with the order. Police took a report.
Aug. 23
8:23 a.m. An East Mill Street woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, who she has a protection order against, broke her phone, took her credit cards, and stole her keys. She said he fled heading toward his brother’s house. A theft report was taken.
4:10 p.m. When a South Pickaway Street man answered the phone, he probably didn’t expect having to call the police. But that is what happened as the man got into an argument with what is described as a “scammer” in a report. The resident said the scammer threatened to show up at his house at 10 p.m. to kill him. Police showed the resident how to block calls.
6:14 p.m. Police were called to South Pickaway Street after a witness report about a group of 10 to 15 juveniles fighting. A report was taken.
8:47 p.m. Police took a report in the 300 block of Clark Drive about a group of juveniles a caller said were “trying to jump” her daughter.
10:19 p.m. A caller from Scioto Valley Coffee requested an officer due to a male subject appearing “zombie-fied.” Caller described him as wearing a red hat, gray sweats and a black shirt. The male had injuries due to a fall and was transported to OhioHealth Berger Hospital.
Aug. 25
9:15 p.m. Police were called to the Appleridge Apartments on Lancaster Pike by a girl saying her father was “going off” on her mother and 11-year-old nephew. Caller stated she heard the nephew yell for the father to get off of him and to leave him alone. Caller was caught with the phone by the mother who advised the police to “never mind” before disconnecting the line.