Circleville Police Reports
• Oct. 27, 9:12 a.m., an officer responded to a report of a motorcycle stolen from a garage on E. Main St., Circleville. The garage was reportedly broken into.
• Oct. 27, Circleville Police arrested Cody M. Frazier on the charge of burglary. The report states several items were recovered from the location as being stolen, including a motorcycle.
• Oct. 27, 7:25 p.m., a Stihl weed eater and blower were stolen from a garage at a residence on Atwater Ave. Sunday night. The owner told police they had camera footage of the thief and theft.
• Oct. 27, 7:44 p.m., a domestic altercation was reported on Mingo St. where an officer responded to a male occupying a white Chevrolet Blazer in front of a resident’s home screaming for two females to get out of his vehicle. The two females reportedly exited the Blazer and stood in the resident’s front yard with one appearing inebriated. The officer on scene requested a medic for a female feeling ill. Medic 1 transported one person to Berger.