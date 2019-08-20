Aug. 16
12:54 a.m. Labeled on a police incident report as “prowler,” an Edgewood Drive caller told authorities that an older loud black truck was circling the block multiple times. He then saw someone lurking in the shadows near the residence. Caller is concerned due to the residents working on the home. At
1:11 a.m., an officer stopped a suspicious person near Lone Pine and Edwards roads who turned out to be the subject of the earlier call. The male was advised.
9:35 a.m. A Clinton Street caller told police he is breaking up with his girlfriend and she won’t give him his clothes. A lot of screaming was going on and the male said he had just thrown her phone at her. A report was taken.
11:43 a.m. Police took a report from a Lynwood Avenue man who claims that his neighbor’s dog bit him on Sunday and he took himself to the emergency room at OhioHealth Berger Hospital.
11:46 a.m. A man claims that someone cut his fence and stole a scooter. A report was taken from the residence in the 300 block of Logan Street.
11:57 a.m. One man got talked to by police after it was reported that he, driving a black Camaro, sped out in the gravel and throwing stones while workers were trying to grade the road between Roosters and Tim Hortons.
3:46 p.m. A resident in the 500 block of Lincoln Heights requested an officer because someone threw a rock through the back window. A report was taken and the location added to the extra patrol list.
4:09 p.m. At Circleville High School, a caller requested an officer because a parent [name redacted] leaving their child at the school. Caller stated she was upset the police were contacted and left. Female stated she had a warrant and was not picking him up. Caller advised the parent refuses to answer the phone.
8:50 p.m. Each party was advised by police to be civil to each other after a caller on East Ohio Street requested one because of a dispute breaking out with her ex-husband’s girlfriend during a custody exchange. Caller stated it resulted in her getting sprayed with a hose.
Aug. 17
1:07 a.m. A caller in the 100 block of North Court Street requested an officer due to a male occupying a black Jeep across from them and has been watching them from afar for a while. Caller stated she observed the male doing provocative things in his pants. Caller also advised the male approached their vehicle earlier and asked how old they were and other invasive questions. Police remarked that it checked OK.
1:10 a.m. Two shirtless male occupants of a silver Hyundai SUV were told by police to move along after they received a call from the Main Street Pub about the pair driving back and forth in front of the business yelling out of the vehicle’s window. The caller said he was concerned the duo were trying to entice a fight.
2:30 a.m. Caller believes a male subject may be attempting to steal a vehicle near this location. Caller advised the vehicle was parked between two rent-to-own vans. Caller observed the male pry open the door and then sit when he learned he was being watched. Separately, an officer on scene the male took off in the vehicle possibly to Tower Court
9:21 p.m. A caller in the 400 block of East Main Street requested an officer after someone side-swiped his unoccupied vehicle that was parked in front of his residence. No description of the suspect vehicle was given or direction of travel. Caller said a neighbor told him about the incident. A report was taken.
9:44 p.m. A resident in the 100 block of Meadow Drive called police claiming that multiple bicycles were stolen from the backyard while they were away from the house. A report was taken.
11:35 p.m. Near the 600 block of Lincoln Heights, a caller accused a subject [information redacted] of slashing his tires.
11:43 p.m. Officers responded to a West Mound Street address after a male said bats were attacking him in his house. An officer on the scene requested a medic because of elevated blood pressure. The incident checked out OK and the man was not transported for medical help.
Aug. 18
2:51 p.m. A Clinton Street resident said someone shot out his windows with a BB gun and dented the home’s siding. A report was taken.
7:38 p.m. A caller in the 300 block of Walnut Street said a person [name redacted] broke into the residence and stole a Play Station 4.