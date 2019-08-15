Aug. 9
1: 40 a.m. A caller from the Speedway in the 1000 block of North Court Street said she was “robbed” at the store and the subjects left in a black SUV. She told police there were two younger black males in the vehicle wearing skinny jeans, and they left onto Morris Road. Caller advised they stole chips and slushies. A report on theft was taken
3:11 a.m. A man woke up and found his vehicle had been stolen from where it was parked in the 1200 block of South Pickaway Street. Police took a report.
6:49 a.m. In the 300 block of East Mound Street a woman reported that the back passenger side window was busted out. A report on criminal damaging was taken.
7:12 a.m. A man told police that another male approached him from behind the dumpsters at the North Court Speedway carrying a knife. The caller said he backed up and told the other male to stay away from him. He told police that the man appeared homeless, was wearing gray jeans and a red shirt with a company logo on it, and took off toward the library. No report was taken.
8:11 a.m. Somebody shot out the window of vehicle in the 200 block of Mingo Street, according to a call to police. A report was taken.
Noon A caller in the 500 block of East Mound Street told police her storm door was shattered after somebody fired a BB gun at it. At 1:09 p.m. a second and separate call from the same block reported that their red truck had been busted. A report was taken on the first incident and a supplemental report taken on the second.
3:15 p.m. Police received a call in the 500 block of North Court Street that a storm door had been shattered. A report was taken.
4: 03 p.m. An incident report shows someone incurred damage to her vehicle from a BB gun in the 200 block of West Ohio Street. No report taken but caller wanted to document the event.
6:56 p.m. A woman requested police help after finding a man sitting on her Eva Drive porch who she wasn’t sure she knew. He left after being told that he was not welcomed.
Aug. 10
7:05 a.m. A man wearing a white shirt was seen walking toward Walnut Street with blood all over his face and the shirt. Police did not locate the male.
3:39 p.m. Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of Sumpter Avenue by a caller who said that “Dale” was back causing a disturbance, is drunk, cussing at the caller’s 2-year-ol granddaughter. Police arrested Dale Moore.
5:36 p.m. A caller requested information on a shelter in Circleville where a 40-year-old female with a 19-month-old baby girl could stat for a few days. The caller said the pair have no place to go and the shelters in in an adjoining county won’t take her because they don’t allow babies.
11:43 p.m. In the 700 block of Clinton Street, a caller told police that there were several people outside knocking on her doors and windows trying to get into the house. She said the subjects were trying to open the window at the residence earlier and she believes one of the subjects said he was being chased.
Officers requested a medic for a male that was advising he was struck by a vehicle on Clinton Street at the railroad tracks. A report was taken and an arrest made on Matthew Vanderpool.
Aug. 11
1:24 a.m. A caller said three subjects were at the back of the abandoned house (large
Plantation house) on South Court Street and they have flashlight, adding that it looked like they were trying to get into the basement door of the residence. Police found no activity.
3:26 a.m. An East Union Street caller said two people were trying to break into his recreational vehicle. Police found no activity.