Aug. 2
12:27 a.m. On Ray Avenue, a caller received a phone call from his daughter who lives next door. He told police that his daughter’s friend looked through the window and witnessed a bald white male in the house. He also said he was told of a screen popped out on the side of the house as well. Police took a report on a possible breaking and entering.
1:57 a.m. A West Mill Street caller advised that a thin built female with longer, lighter colored hair in a ponytai has came up and knocked on her door three different times. She does not know the female or where she went, but she is requesting officers check around her residence and in the backyard. She believes that the female is looking for a drug house. Police were unable to locate anyone.
8:49 a.m. Police were called to the 500 block of North Pickaway Street about a male sporting a goatee and mustache and wearing dark colored shorts and a light blue shirt at the back of the property hiding in the weeds. Police made a warrant arrest on Cody S. Moore.
Aug. 3
12:33 a.m. Police were called to a Rustic Court address where a woman told them that a male [name redacted] was there and was refusing to leave. She said he grabbed her wrist, twisted her arm behind her back and pushed her into the wall. She stated when she told him she was calling the police he left. Caller declined medical attention. The police took a domestic violence report.
1:04 a.m. An officer was flagged down along West Main Street near the Main Street Bar and told of a male who was intoxicated, had a gun, and was threatening to shoot up the bar. Arrested was Kevin Green for intoxication.
1:53 a.m. A male reported that males jumped him outside of the Pour House. Caller was unsure where the subjects went and told police that he suffered facial injuries and that his back was injured. Arrested was Bradlee Briggs and a charge of obstruction and an assault report was taken.
3:28 p.m. In the 200 block of Remle Road, a resident reported that someone broke the lock to his shed and stole items. A report was taken.
8:41 p.m. Near the intersection of Logan and South Washington streets, a female with short blonde hair, black shorts, tie-dye shirt was swinging a ball bat almost hitting vehicles as they drove past. Police could not locate anyone.
Aug. 4
10:26 a.m. At the Dollar Store on Lancaster Pike, an employee stopped a male suspected of trying to steal some items and told him that he need to pay for the goods. The male took off out the door and got into a tan Ford Taurus [license plate redacted] and drove westbound on Main Street.
Aug. 6
6:43 a.m. A woman in the 500 block of East Ohio Street, told police that someone had keyed the side of her residence within an apartment complex and threw a beer bottle at the door. A report was taken.
3 p.m. A woman told police that someone at a transmission shop in the Huston Street/U.S. Route 23 area shop stole her car and other items. A report was taken.
8:30 p.m A man was allegedly stealing items from vehicles along Evergreen Avenue, according to a call into police. The caller said the male suspect was seen riding around in a bright red minivan stealing property out of the vehicles. The caller said the male popped open the trunk of one vehicle and stole the contents. The suspect was described as a thin, white, and bald male.
Aug. 7
5: 42 a.m. A woman in the 700 block of East Ohio Street told police that her van that was parked in the driveway had its window busted out. A report on criminal damaging was taken.
7:28 a.m. In the 700 block of North Pickaway Street, a caller said two of his vehicles were damaged by gunshots. Police took a report.
7:57 a.m. Police checked out a call referring to a female who appeared passed out behind the wheel of a car parked at Walnut and Washington streets. The woman apparently fell asleep waiting on her boyfriend.
11:39 a.m. A woman in the 500 block of East Mound Street told police she received a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security office in Texas saying that her Social Security number and name is being used in money laundering and human trafficking . Caller does not have the phone number that it came from. Police assured her the incident has been documented.
4:40 p.m. Circlevillle Police officers assisted the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office with a physical altercation between several subjects near Crites Road. The fight originally began on South Pickaway Street. A report was taken.
5:14 p.m. Police arrested two people on charges of domestic violence at a residence in the 100 block of West Ohio Street. When officers arrived, a male complained that his former fiancé was choking him because he wanted to leave her. Arrested and taken to the Pickaway County Jail were Paul Ernest Bright and Kelli Grace Murray.
Aug. 8
12:18 a.m. A Scioto Street female asked to talk with an officer about a car she had purchased the previous day and that she described as a lemon. She was told it was a civil matter.
8:34 a.m. Replicating a similar call made to police Aug.7 from an East Mound Street resident, a Chatham Drive male caller advised he received a scam call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security office alleging he was about to lose his Social Security because he has been involved in money laundering. He withheld most of the information requested but did provide the last four digits of his Social Security number. Police advised him it is a scam and to never give personal information over the phone, never send someone money who is calling trying to scare him into things, and to keep an eye on his credit report
9:11 a.m. An East Mound Street man came to police headquarters to complain about neighbors who don’t pay for trash collection and saying their trash piles up outside. Further, he said that they even started putting bags of their trash out with his trash when he sets it out for the trash man. A report was taken.
8:33 p.m. When a 5-year-old son wouldn’t heed his mother’s calling to come inside, she called police saying she was worried that a car might hit him. She said he was last seen running toward the intersection of Brown and East Mound streets wearing batman pajamas. An officer was dispatched and able to find “Little Batman,” who was released to his parents.