CIRCLEVILLE — Another church has reached a historic milestone as the Circleville Presbyterian Church will celebrate it’s 200th birthday starting this weekend.
The Presbyterian Church is having several events celebrating their Bicentennial. On Saturday Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. there is a community hymn sing-along followed by their 11 a.m. worship service and a 12:30 catered buffet, with a cost of $15, on Sunday Sept. 11 and on Tuesday Sept. 13 they’re ringing the steeple bell 200 times to commemorate the 200th anniversary.
Rev. Dr. Nancy Jo Dederer was originally the church's Christian education associate from 1985 to 1988 before being sponsored by the church for seminary school.
“To be a part of their journey then and to now is really exciting to me as I’ve seen the ways they’ve grown and expanded their mission,” Dederer said. “That’s really exciting to me to really continue to serve the community in meaningful ways. It’s pretty cool to come in right when they’re celebrating 200 years.”
When it comes to the key to the congregation’s longevity, Dederer said it’s about supporting the community.
“[The congregation] is focused on Jesus Christ, the right things and focused on connecting with the community,” she said. “For the community to be able to support the church as the church has supported the community and keeping their focus on the gospel. I think a good example of that is the community dinners that are celebrating about 35 years in the making and from the very beginning of that there were community partners and other churches that helped bring it to fruition and now it being such an important part of ministry to help those who are food insecure and hungry. I think that’s an amazing way the church has invested in the community and the community has invested in the church.
"From the members that were listed, they’ve had community minded people in the early stages of the congregation. I think that’s also an indication of wanting to have that connection and be relevant to the times.”
When it comes to the bell ringing celebrating 200 plus rings is about honoring the past while looking ahead to the future. The church started with the court house bells ringing nearly 200 years ago before the first pastor was installed as the first act of the church in 1822.
“We’re ringing it 200 times for 200 years and we’re going to ring it more as a sign to move into the future,” she said. “What I’m hearing from people is a looking forward and not a nostalgic past. We’re appreciating the past and recognizing the past and we know we have work to do and God is calling us into the future and we’re going to figure out where that future is."
Looking ahead to what’s next, Dederer said she wants to learn more about the community and help connect the parishioner’s individual talents and interests with ways to give back to the community
“Our theme this fall with the children was be the light,” she said. “Jesus calls us to be the light of the world and to let our light shine. Helping people know they are welcome, they are loved by God and no matter what has happened in their life or what choices they’ve made or circumstances they’ve made they’re not alone. We as a church will try to be the light of Christ to them and share that love that’s all-inclusive.”