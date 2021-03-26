CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Elementary School is now enrolling students for its preschool program for the 2021-2022 school year.
At this time, Circleville Elementary School is only registering Early Childhood Education Grant eligible families. The grant is provided by the Ohio Department of Education.
“While it’s the district’s hope to be in a position to offer the Tiger Club Academy beyond this grant program for the upcoming school year, at this time we are not in a position to register beyond our ECE Grant required seats,” Evan Debo, communications director for the district, said.
Registration for this event is being held completely online, utilizing the school’s OneView Online Parent Portal system. For families who are interested,
they can find out more about the program and check their eligibility criteria at https://www.circlevillecityschools.org/preschool.aspx.
The district said when they receive enough ECE Grant signups from those that are income eligible or special needs eligible for the program, then they will be able to open up registration to the rest of the general public and can extend the kindergarten preparation program to more families.
“In recent years, educators across the state have placed an emphasis on early childhood school readiness,” said Debo. “Through our amazing early childhood staff, support teams and state grants, we are proud to be in a position to continue to prepare students for their eventual enrollment in kindergarten at Circleville City Schools.”