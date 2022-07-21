CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Probation is helping celebrate the 2022 Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week (PPPS Week) this last week.
The theme this year is Restoring Trust, Creating Hope and highlights how community corrections professionals are working to reduce recidivism and keep our communities safe. PPPS Week salutes and celebrates the valuable efforts of over 100,000 community corrections professionals across the country that help supervise close to 6.4 million individuals.
"The annual Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week (PPPS Week) campaign is a time to engage the public, policymakers, and legislators in recognizing the work that community corrections professionals provide to keep our communities safe," Jason McGowan, Cheif Probation Officer, said in a press release. "Community corrections professionals oversee persons convicted of a crime outside of jail or prison and are administered by agencies or courts with the legal authority to enforce sanctions. Community corrections include probation- correctional supervision within the community rather than jail or prison- and parole- a period of conditional, supervised release from prison."
McGowan said community corrections professionals have helped drive significant, positive changes in the nation by helping to provide the appropriate supervision and service to the right person at the right time. Monitoring may take the form of home contacts, drug testing, making sure the offender attends treatment sessions and helping find suitable housing and employment.
"Each day, community corrections professionals conduct demanding, but essential work to help change the trajectory of the lives of individuals entangled in the community corrections maze within our community," McGowan said. "During PPPS Week, we urge you to learn more about our amazing profession, thank the community corrections professionals that serve our community, and help support the profession."
McGowan said he felt it's necessary to recognize his fellow probation officers.
"I do believe it is important to recognize our officers that help facilitate change in approximately 1000 adult and juvenile probationers in Pickaway County," he said. "Our officers are expected to motivate the unmotivated, teach cognitive skills to those that are lacking, ensure accountability, enforce restrictions, and put themselves in dangerous and volatile situations each day. We have several dedicated officers within the Municipal, Common Pleas, and Juvenile Courts that strive to make our county a safer place to live. Please contact me if you have any questions."