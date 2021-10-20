Preschool
1st Place: Luke Harder
1st Place: Dallas Marsh
1st Place: Carter Imes
1st Place: Miles Fox
2nd Place: Joanne Russell
2nd Place: Skyla Richmond
2nd Place: Hayden Walker
2nd Place: Colson G
3rd Place: Gemma Russell
3rd Place: Hailey Arnett
3rd Place: Amelia Cline
3rd Place: Aleyah Ingles
Kindergarten
1st Place: S Herron
1st Place: Isaac Leonard
1st Place: Kennedi Cox
1st Place: Myka Young
2nd Place: Bryer Redman
2nd Place: Skyler Reft
2nd Place: Myra Hanger
2nd Place: Michael Davis
3rd Place: Katelynne Fulk
3rd Place: Brantley Bowling
3rd Place: C Hardy
3rd Place: Zoey Leo
Class 1 (1st-3rd Grade)
1st Place: J Gordon
1st Place: Ayden Mosley
1st Place: Karis Scholz
1st Place: Brooklyn Steward
2nd Place: C. Fry
2nd Place: Ellie Ruoff
2nd Place: Reid Hammond
2nd Place: Maren Andrews
3rd Place: Adeline Clark
3rd Place: K Cline
3rd Place: G Culp
3rd Place: Connor Gross
Class 2 (4th-6th Grade)
1st Place: Logan Schmidt
1st Place: Carter Young
1st Place: K Williams
1st Place: Asa Kerns
2nd Place: Sarah Crumsey
2nd Place: Olivia Zarbaugh
2nd Place: S. Parker
2nd Place: A. Goode
3rd Place: Hannah Tickle
3rd Place: M Meier
3rd Place: Hadleigh Hoskins
3rd Place: Marissa Anderson
Class 3 ( 7th-9th Grade)
1st Place: Peyton Richendollor
1st Place: Haley Horn
1st Place: Olivia Bright
1st Place: Abby Henderson
2nd Place: Jayden Aker
2nd Place: Riley Fluhart
2nd Place: John Todhunter
2nd Place: Addison Kelley
3rd Place: A Whitt
3rd Place: D List
3rd Place: Nolan Lupfer
3rd Place: Abigal Baker
Class 4 (10th-12th Grade)
1st Place: Auree Entler
1st Place: Izzy Carrol
1st Place: Curtis Hix
1st Place: Erin Gaskin
2nd Place: Aurora D’Phelan
2nd Place: Keller Clouse
2nd Place: Jaymen Salas
2nd Place: Adyla Borgman
3rd Place: A Moon
3rd Place: Wylie Lytle
3rd Place: Meg Warner
3rd Place: Ava Murphy
Adults
1st Place: Jim Callihan
1st Place: Shannon Bryant
1st Place: Brian Heddleson
2nd Place: Louisa Heyer
2nd Place: George Bandy
2nd Place: Steve Spicer
3rd Place: Doug Whitlatch
3rd Place: Stephanie Jones
3rd Place: Jim Callihan
Photography — People
1st Place: Amie Bassett
1st Place: Liz Ellis
1st Place: Demi Howard
2nd Place: Julia Kitchen
2nd Place: Jennifer Ketcham
2nd Place: Chris Mayle
3rd Place: Sadie Collins
3rd Place: TJ Cline
3rd Place: Tim Fouch
Photography — Animal
1st Place: Demi Howard
1st Place: Tonya Bess
1st Place: Linda Park
2nd Place: Dixie Walker
2nd Place: Aliva Stump
2nd Place: Kami Martin
3rd Place: Mandy Manering
3rd Place: Haley Horne
3rd Place: Jack Sorrell
Photography — Scenic
1st Place: Kyla D’Byrne
1st Place: Amie Bassett
1st Place: Denise Simms
2nd Place: Marcia Helwagen
2nd Place: Eric Reiner
2nd Place: Tonya Bess
3rd Place: Roland Crabtree
3rd Place: Jessica Crabtree
3rd Place: Melanie Williams
Photography — Misc
1st Place: Keller Crouse
1st Place: Kami Martin
1st Place: Linda Kennedy
2nd Place: Rob Febes
2nd Place: Eric Reiner
2nd Place: Makaila Imes
3rd Place: Liz Ellie
3rd Place: Kristen Noecker
3rd Place: Kinley Whited
Pumpkins Only — Youth
1st Place: Maddie Davis
2nd Place: Layne Rossiter
3rd Place: Drake Dawson
Pumpkins Only — Adult
1st Place: Steve Spicer
2nd Place: Judy Schneider
3rd Place: Erin Horstman
Pumpkins Only — Photography
1st Place: Tonya Bess
2nd Place: Jeff Sutherland
3rd Place: Nancy Weems
Best of Show — Youth (Preschool-Class 1)
Dallas Marsh
Best of Show — Youth (Class 2-4)
Auree Entler
Best of Show
Jim Callihan
Best of Show — Photography
Liz Ellis
Best of Show — Pumpkins Only
Steve Spicer