Pumpkin Show Trademarked Logo
Submitted Graphic

1st Place: Steven Thornhill — 1,850.5 pounds

2nd Place: John Pritchard — 1,620 pounds

3rd Place: Daryl Crosby — 1,448 pounds

Other weights:

Bob and Chase Liggett — 1,369.5 pounds

Ryan Morrison — 1,269 pounds

Bob and Chase Liggett — 1,248.5 pounds

In Honor of Gregory Hill — 1,199.5 pounds

Steven Thornhill — 1,154.5 pounds

John Pritchard — 901 pounds

Gale Hoover — 893 pounds

Ron and Jeanie Dalton — 751 pounds

Larry Gray — 708.5 pounds

Trent Congrove — 668.5 pounds

Dawn Wagner — 639 pounds

Tim Ritchie — 635.5 pounds

Dean Park — 612 pounds

Jonna Jenkins — 585.5 pounds

Tim Ritchie — 563 pounds

Dustin Keeton — 437.5 pounds

John Lowe — 420 pounds

Jonna Jenkins — 417 pounds

Jeremy Danner and Deserai — 401.5 pounds

David Beyer — 392 pounds

Cody Reynolds — 268 pounds

Shawn Smith — 262.5 pounds

David Beyer — 251 pounds

Jacob Hawkes — 236 pounds

Greg and Vonda Loats — 219.5 pounds

Dawn Wagner — 200.5 pounds

Zack Hatlon — 187.5 pounds

Kendra Landrum — 173 pounds

Lisa Dinkins — 170.5 pounds

Brice, Sela, Kinze and Piper Waller — 136.5 pounds

Alivia Stump — 91 pounds

Addyson Smith — 83.5 pounds

Addyston Smith — 80.5 pounds

Alivia Stump — 39.5 pounds

