1st Place: Steven Thornhill — 1,850.5 pounds
2nd Place: John Pritchard — 1,620 pounds
3rd Place: Daryl Crosby — 1,448 pounds
Other weights:
Bob and Chase Liggett — 1,369.5 pounds
Ryan Morrison — 1,269 pounds
Bob and Chase Liggett — 1,248.5 pounds
In Honor of Gregory Hill — 1,199.5 pounds
Steven Thornhill — 1,154.5 pounds
John Pritchard — 901 pounds
Gale Hoover — 893 pounds
Ron and Jeanie Dalton — 751 pounds
Larry Gray — 708.5 pounds
Trent Congrove — 668.5 pounds
Dawn Wagner — 639 pounds
Tim Ritchie — 635.5 pounds
Dean Park — 612 pounds
Jonna Jenkins — 585.5 pounds
Tim Ritchie — 563 pounds
Dustin Keeton — 437.5 pounds
John Lowe — 420 pounds
Jonna Jenkins — 417 pounds
Jeremy Danner and Deserai — 401.5 pounds
David Beyer — 392 pounds
Cody Reynolds — 268 pounds
Shawn Smith — 262.5 pounds
David Beyer — 251 pounds
Jacob Hawkes — 236 pounds
Greg and Vonda Loats — 219.5 pounds
Dawn Wagner — 200.5 pounds
Zack Hatlon — 187.5 pounds
Kendra Landrum — 173 pounds
Lisa Dinkins — 170.5 pounds
Brice, Sela, Kinze and Piper Waller — 136.5 pounds
Alivia Stump — 91 pounds
Addyson Smith — 83.5 pounds
Addyston Smith — 80.5 pounds
Alivia Stump — 39.5 pounds