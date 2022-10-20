featured Circleville Pumpkin Show Baby Contest Winners Crowned By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter Oct 20, 2022 Oct 20, 2022 Updated 6 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 41 Nycila Durbin won first place in the 0-5 months girls category at the baby contest. Her parent is Alicyn Durbin from Lockbourne Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald John Maverick won first place in the boys 0-5 months category at the baby parade. His parents are John and Sara Walkowicz from Orient, Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Noah Callieott won first place in the boys 6-12 months category at the baby parade. His parent is Jenna Callieott from Mt. Sterling Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Zoe Boyce won first place in the girls 6-12 months category at the baby parade. Her parents are Nathan and Katie Boyce from Circleville Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Emery Rothe won first place in the girls 21-27 months category at the baby parade. Her mom is Shanna Rothe of Chillicothe Ohio. submitted photo Ella Shiplett won first place in the girls 13-20 months category at the baby parade. Her parent is McKenzie Shiplett from Stoutsville Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Fynn Fraley won first place in the boys 13-20 months category at the baby parade. His parents are Michelle and Sara Fraley from Circleville Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Elias Brigner won first place in the boys 21-27 months category at the baby contest. His parent is Beverly Brigner of Circleville Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Brinley Shaffer won first place in the girls 28-35 months category at the baby parade. Her parents are Steve and Crystal Shaffer of Williamsport Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Bradley Denison won first place in the boys 28-35 months category at the baby parade. His parent is Briana Murray of Circleville Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Leighton Landis won first place in the most artistic wagon category at the baby parade. His parent is Lexus Landis of Commercial Point Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Elli Mae Bebout won first place in the mini floats category at the baby parade. Her parent is Kourtney Bebout of Kingston Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald Eleanore and Theodore Ross won first place in the twins category at the Circleville Pumpkin Show Baby Parade Contest. Their parent is Leah Ross of Circleville Ohio. Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald nlayton nlayton nlayton nlayton nlayton nlayton nlayton nlayton nlayton Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CIRCLEVILLE — The 2022 Circleville Pumpkin Show Baby Contest had 398 entries this year.The contest's results were announced following the 3:30 Thursday afternoon parade. Eleanore and Theodore Ross won first place in the twins category at the Circleville Pumpkin Show Baby Parade Contest. Their parent is Leah Ross of Circleville, Ohio.Nycila Durbin won first place in the 0-5 months girls category at the baby contest. Her parent is Alicyn Durbin from Lockbourne, Ohio.John Maverick won first place in the boys 0-5 months category at the baby parade. His parents are John and Sara Walkowicz from Orient, Ohio.Noah Callieott won first place in the boys 6-12 months category at the baby parade. His parent is Jenna Callieott from Mt. Sterling, Ohio.Zoe Boyce won first place in the girls 6-12 months category at the baby parade. Her parents are Nathan and Katie Boyce from Circleville, Ohio.Ella Shiplett won first place in the girls 13-20 months category at the baby parade. Her parent is McKenzie Shiplett from Stoutsville, Ohio.Fynn Fraley won first place in the boys 13-20 months category at the baby parade. His parents are Michelle and Sara Fraley from Circleville, Ohio.Emery Rothe won first place in the girls 21-27 months category at the baby parade. Her mom is Shanna Rothe of Chillicothe, Ohio.Brinley Shaffer won first place in the girls 28-35 months category at the baby parade. Her parents are Steve and Crystal Shaffer of Williamsport, Ohio.Bradley Denison won first place in the boys 28-35 months category at the baby parade. His parent is Briana Murray of Circleville, Ohio.Elias Brigner won first place in the boys 21-27 months category at the baby contest. His parents are Beverly and Scott Brigner Jr. of Circleville, Ohio.Leighton Landis won first place in the most artistic wagon category at the baby parade. His parent is Lexus Landis of Commercial Point, Ohio.Elli Mae Bebout won first place in the mini floats category at the baby parade. Her parent is Kourtney Bebout of Kingston, Ohio.Everly Fields won first place in the most artistic stroller category at the baby parade. Her parent is Siara Fields of Circleville, Ohio. Trending Recipe Videos email scollins@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now AC's Spires Crowned Miss Pumpkin Show City’s Landmark Bakery Preps For Big Week Lunsford Crowned Little Miss Pumpkin Show Circleville Woman Killed in Traffic Accident Historic: The Westfall Boys' Soccer Program Celebrate Coach and Season Trending Recipes