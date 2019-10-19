CIRCLEVILLE — The 2019 Circleville Pumpkin Show Flower Show winners have been announced.

Josie Noble won best of show houseplants. Kathy Stuedbaker won best of show Fairy Garden. Janice Kerns-Bothel won best of show artistic arrangements. Courtney Melton, 8, won best of show junior artistic arrangements and Vickie Johnson won best of show cut specimen.

Additional winners include:

Section 1 – Houseplants

Class 1 African Violets (Single Crown)

A. Single Bloom

1st Harriett McClish

2nd Peg Thompson

3rd Jan Reid

Class 2 Begonias (Tuberous Only)

1st Kathleen Hall

2nd Pamela Smith

3rd Harriett McClish

Class 3 Cacti

Group I

1st Jessica Lowe

2nd Jan Reid

3rd Sandi Tomer

Class 4 — Succulents

Group 1

1st Dick McClish

2nd Kathy Studebaker

3rd Kathleen Hall

Class 5 – Vining Plants

1st Samantha Reed

2nd Jan Reid

3rd Judith Iles

Class 6 – Foliage Plants

GREEN

1st Jan Reid

2nd Jessica Lowe

VARIEGATED

1st John Lowe

2nd Samantha Reed

3rd Gary Lowe

Class 7 — Ferns

1st Jan Reid

2nd Gary Lowe

Class 8 – Any Other Kind

1st John Lowe

2nd Carol Bowling

3rd Mary Gayhart

Class 9 Hanging Plants

A. Flowering Type

1st Peg Thompson

2nd Linda Search

3rd Kathleen Hall

B. Foliage Type

1st Josie Noble

2nd Charles Tufts

3rd Gary Lowe

C. Ferns

1st Josie Noble

Section I – Best of Show: Josie Noble

Section II — Decorative

A. Fairy Garden

1st Kathy Studebaker

2nd Maria Dunn

3rd Gary Lowe

Honorable Mention – Debbie Thompson, Kathleen Hall, Carol Bowling, Peggy Smith, Molly Mansel, Susan Radcliff, Lorraine Rhymer, Sandi Tomer

B. Terrariums

1st Jan Reid

Section II Best of Show: Kathy Studebaker

Section III – Specimens

Class 1 – Roses-Any Color

A. Hybrid Tea

1st George Wadley

2nd Nancy Wadley

3rd Vickie Johnston

B. Grandiflora

1st George Wadley

C. Floribunda

1st George Wadley

2nd Nancy Wadley

D. Knock Out – Spray

1st Susie Ison

2nd Linda Carter

Class 2- Dahilia

A. Decorative

2nd Linda Carter

B. Decorative (4” to 6”)

Group 1

1st Linda Carter

3rd Harriet McClish

C. Miniature ( 2”– 4”)

1st Mary Gayhart

2nd Susie Ison

3rd Anna Click

Class 3 – Cleosia

A. Crested Cockscomb

1st Pattie Elward

2nd Elaine Mace

3rd Anna Allon

B. Plume, Feathered

1st Diane Hill

2nd Vickie Johnston

3rd Melvin McNeal

C. Spike

1st Yavonda Clark

2nd Judith Iles

3rd Tonia Marshall

Class 4 – Branch Specimen

A. Fruited Branch

1st Michael Iles

2nd Ashley Iles

3rd Debbie Thompson

B. Branch with Autumn Foliage

1st Michael Iles

Class 5 – Marigolds

A. French

1st Pattie Elward

2nd Samantha Reed

3rd Holly Hulse

B. American Hybrid

1st Linda Search

3rd Dave Hulse

Class 6 – Chrysanthemums

A. Pompon

1st Mary Gayhart

2nd Linda Carter

B. Spoon

2nd Barb Crist

C. Quill

1st Linda Carter

D. Harvest Giant

1st Linda Carter

E. Decorative

1. White

1st Yavonda Clark

2nd Larry Ashworth

3rd Lorraine Rhymer

2. Yellow

1st Diane Hill

2nd Judith Iles

3rd Barb Crist

3. Purple and Pink

1st Tina Brumfield

2nd Mary Gayhart

3rd Vickie Johnston

4. Bronze and Orange

1st Melvin McNeal

2nd Lorraine Rhymer

3rd Linda Carter

5. Red

1st Diane Hill

2nd Melvin McNeal

3rd Lorraine Rhymer

F. Daisy Mum

1st Linda Carter

2nd Tina Brumfield

3rd Barb Crist

Class 7

A. Zinnias

1st Debbie Thompson

2nd Jensen Koch

3rd Pattie Elward

Class 8 – Any Other Kind

A. Annuals

1st Lorraine Rhymer

2nd Randy Eitel

3rd Paul Esomar

B. Perennials

1st Vickie Johnston

2nd Jan Reid

3rd Angie Parrish

Section III Best of Show – Vickie Johnston

Section IV – Artistic Arrangements

Theme: Let’s Celebrate

Class 1. Christmas

1st Theresa Kerns

2nd Janice Kerns-Bothel

3rd Laura Bethel

Class 2 — St. Patrick’s Day

1st Theresa Kerns

2nd Janice Kerns-Bothel

3rd Laura Bethel

Class 3 – Easter

1st Theresa Kerns

2nd Laura Bethel

3rd Janice Kerns-Bothel

Class 4 – Fourth of July

1st Teresa Kerns

2nd Laura Bethel

3rd Janice Kerns-Bothel

Class 5 – Thanksgiving

1st Janice Kerns Bothel

2nd Theresa Kerns

3rd Laura Bethel

Best of Show – Janice Kerns-Bothel

Section V – Juniors

Theme: Thanksgiving

Class 1 Ages 10 and Under

1st Courtney Melton

2nd Grace Jacobs

3rd Miriann Cooper

Class 2 Ages 11 to 17

1st Jack Sorrell

2nd Lillian Cooper

Best of Show – Courtney Melton

