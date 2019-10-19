CIRCLEVILLE — The 2019 Circleville Pumpkin Show Flower Show winners have been announced.
Josie Noble won best of show houseplants. Kathy Stuedbaker won best of show Fairy Garden. Janice Kerns-Bothel won best of show artistic arrangements. Courtney Melton, 8, won best of show junior artistic arrangements and Vickie Johnson won best of show cut specimen.
Additional winners include:
Section 1 – Houseplants
Class 1 African Violets (Single Crown)
A. Single Bloom
1st Harriett McClish
2nd Peg Thompson
3rd Jan Reid
Class 2 Begonias (Tuberous Only)
1st Kathleen Hall
2nd Pamela Smith
3rd Harriett McClish
Class 3 Cacti
Group I
1st Jessica Lowe
2nd Jan Reid
3rd Sandi Tomer
Class 4 — Succulents
Group 1
1st Dick McClish
2nd Kathy Studebaker
3rd Kathleen Hall
Class 5 – Vining Plants
1st Samantha Reed
2nd Jan Reid
3rd Judith Iles
Class 6 – Foliage Plants
GREEN
1st Jan Reid
2nd Jessica Lowe
VARIEGATED
1st John Lowe
2nd Samantha Reed
3rd Gary Lowe
Class 7 — Ferns
1st Jan Reid
2nd Gary Lowe
Class 8 – Any Other Kind
1st John Lowe
2nd Carol Bowling
3rd Mary Gayhart
Class 9 Hanging Plants
A. Flowering Type
1st Peg Thompson
2nd Linda Search
3rd Kathleen Hall
B. Foliage Type
1st Josie Noble
2nd Charles Tufts
3rd Gary Lowe
C. Ferns
1st Josie Noble
Section I – Best of Show: Josie Noble
Section II — Decorative
A. Fairy Garden
1st Kathy Studebaker
2nd Maria Dunn
3rd Gary Lowe
Honorable Mention – Debbie Thompson, Kathleen Hall, Carol Bowling, Peggy Smith, Molly Mansel, Susan Radcliff, Lorraine Rhymer, Sandi Tomer
B. Terrariums
1st Jan Reid
Section II Best of Show: Kathy Studebaker
Section III – Specimens
Class 1 – Roses-Any Color
A. Hybrid Tea
1st George Wadley
2nd Nancy Wadley
3rd Vickie Johnston
B. Grandiflora
1st George Wadley
C. Floribunda
1st George Wadley
2nd Nancy Wadley
D. Knock Out – Spray
1st Susie Ison
2nd Linda Carter
Class 2- Dahilia
A. Decorative
2nd Linda Carter
B. Decorative (4” to 6”)
Group 1
1st Linda Carter
3rd Harriet McClish
C. Miniature ( 2”– 4”)
1st Mary Gayhart
2nd Susie Ison
3rd Anna Click
Class 3 – Cleosia
A. Crested Cockscomb
1st Pattie Elward
2nd Elaine Mace
3rd Anna Allon
B. Plume, Feathered
1st Diane Hill
2nd Vickie Johnston
3rd Melvin McNeal
C. Spike
1st Yavonda Clark
2nd Judith Iles
3rd Tonia Marshall
Class 4 – Branch Specimen
A. Fruited Branch
1st Michael Iles
2nd Ashley Iles
3rd Debbie Thompson
B. Branch with Autumn Foliage
1st Michael Iles
Class 5 – Marigolds
A. French
1st Pattie Elward
2nd Samantha Reed
3rd Holly Hulse
B. American Hybrid
1st Linda Search
3rd Dave Hulse
Class 6 – Chrysanthemums
A. Pompon
1st Mary Gayhart
2nd Linda Carter
B. Spoon
2nd Barb Crist
C. Quill
1st Linda Carter
D. Harvest Giant
1st Linda Carter
E. Decorative
1. White
1st Yavonda Clark
2nd Larry Ashworth
3rd Lorraine Rhymer
2. Yellow
1st Diane Hill
2nd Judith Iles
3rd Barb Crist
3. Purple and Pink
1st Tina Brumfield
2nd Mary Gayhart
3rd Vickie Johnston
4. Bronze and Orange
1st Melvin McNeal
2nd Lorraine Rhymer
3rd Linda Carter
5. Red
1st Diane Hill
2nd Melvin McNeal
3rd Lorraine Rhymer
F. Daisy Mum
1st Linda Carter
2nd Tina Brumfield
3rd Barb Crist
Class 7
A. Zinnias
1st Debbie Thompson
2nd Jensen Koch
3rd Pattie Elward
Class 8 – Any Other Kind
A. Annuals
1st Lorraine Rhymer
2nd Randy Eitel
3rd Paul Esomar
B. Perennials
1st Vickie Johnston
2nd Jan Reid
3rd Angie Parrish
Section III Best of Show – Vickie Johnston
Section IV – Artistic Arrangements
Theme: Let’s Celebrate
Class 1. Christmas
1st Theresa Kerns
2nd Janice Kerns-Bothel
3rd Laura Bethel
Class 2 — St. Patrick’s Day
1st Theresa Kerns
2nd Janice Kerns-Bothel
3rd Laura Bethel
Class 3 – Easter
1st Theresa Kerns
2nd Laura Bethel
3rd Janice Kerns-Bothel
Class 4 – Fourth of July
1st Teresa Kerns
2nd Laura Bethel
3rd Janice Kerns-Bothel
Class 5 – Thanksgiving
1st Janice Kerns Bothel
2nd Theresa Kerns
3rd Laura Bethel
Best of Show – Janice Kerns-Bothel
Section V – Juniors
Theme: Thanksgiving
Class 1 Ages 10 and Under
1st Courtney Melton
2nd Grace Jacobs
3rd Miriann Cooper
Class 2 Ages 11 to 17
1st Jack Sorrell
2nd Lillian Cooper
Best of Show – Courtney Melton