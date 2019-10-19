Results of the judging of approximately 889 entries in the Pumpkin Show Home Arts and Crafts Department have been announced by Diane Sutton, Katie Schneider and Liz Chrismer, Trustees.
The Pumpkin Award was won by Sandy Montgomery with her wool hooked rug featuring multi colored pumpkins and a black bird on a neutral background.
The Junior Pumpkin Award was awarded to Olivia Bright with her concrete stepping stone with a mosaic pumpkin inlay.
Jane Shank, 97, is honored with the Silver Award as the most senior entrant in this year’s Show. She entered a pieced star pillow featuring cats.
Best of Show honors in Section I was awarded to Janice McMann with her quilt “Brilliant Beauties of Joy”. It is paper pieced and brightly colored on a black background.
Best of Show honors in Section II was awarded to Ann Miller with her wool appliqué table topper with an evergreen tree theme.
Best of Show honors in Section III was awarded to Beth Starkey-Hill for her original designed coat using plum colored silk with an embroidered lining and embellished with floral appliqué and beading.
Best of Show honors in Section IV was awarded to Samantha Reed for her mannequin with greenery from her yard that was then used along with silk flowers as a skirt.
Best of Show honors in Section V (age 12 and under) was awarded to Evelyn Cooper for her bright multi colored jellyroll rug.
Best of Show honors in Section V (age 13-18) was awarded to Alivia Stump with her string art sampler entered in Pioneer and Old World Crafts.
David Offutt won the Grand Champion Quilt Award with his multicolored flower hand pieced and hand quilted quilt with multiple borders.
The Grand Champion Afghan rosette was awarded to Sue Smith with her hunter green cable knitted afghan.
Additional results:
Section I QUILTS, SPREADS, AFGHANS
& COVERLETS
Class 1: Antique Quilts and Woven Coverlets: 1. Louise Adkins 2. Carolyn S. Brown 3. Patrick Kelley
Class 2: New Quilt: A. Pieced: 1. David Offutt 2. Debbie Barber
B. Applique or Mixed Technique: 1. No entries
C. Cross Stitch and/or Embroidery: 1. No entries
Class 3. Any New Quilt by Exhibitor 65 or more: A. Quilted by Exhibitor 1. David Offutt 2. Dottie Baber 3. Frances Thatcher
B. Quilted by Another 1. Ann Miller 2. JoAnn Azbell 3. Barbara Geron
Class 4. Any New Quilt Made by One, Quilted by Another: 1. Janice McMunn 2. Ann Miller 3. Clarissa Cooper
Class 5. Commemorative or Holiday Quilt 1. Barbara Geron 2. Judy Welch
Class 6. Any Kind of New Quilt, Machine Quilted: A. 1. Mark Jacobs 2. Debbie Barber 3. Francis Preston
B. By Another: 1. Valarie Hoffman 2. Ethel (Lowry) Griffey 3. JoAnn Azbell
Class 7. Lap Quilt or Throw: A. Hand Quilted 1. No entries
B. Machine Quilted: 1. Debbie Barber 2. Carolyn Solt 3. Dotti Barber
C. Quilted By Another: 1. Barbara Geron 2. JoAnn Azbell 3. Kathy Ramsay
Class 8. Small Quilt for Baby’s Bed: A. Pieced or Appliqued 1. No entries
B. Preprint 1. Cherrie Borders
C. Machine Quilted by Entrant; 1. Debbie Barber 2. Pam Patrick. 3. Lorerie Raymond
D. Machine Quilted by Another: 1. Judy E Welch 2. JoAnn Azbell 3. Barbara Geron
Class 9. Miniature Quilt: 1. Debbie Barber 2. Pam Patrick
Class 10. Quilted Wall Hanging: A. Pieced or Appliqué, 1. Carolyn Solt 2. Joyce Butts
B. Preprint: 1. Joyce Butts 2. Susan Mitchell
C. Machine Quilted: 1. Judy E Welch 2. Debbie Barber 3. Janice Presson
Class 11. First Entry of Quilt: A. Hand Quilted: 1. Kristie Steck
B. Machine Quilted: 1. Kenneth D. Hall 2. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel
C. Quilted By Another 1. Danny Fulks 2. Susan Mitchell-Hutt
Class 12. Needlework Using Preprinted Panel: 1. JoAnn Azbell
Class 13. First Time to Enter an Afghan: 1. Valerie Cardwell 2. Heather Carter 3. Corinne Lacy
Class 14. Crocheted or Knitted Bedspread or Tablecloth 2. Vivian Tatman
Class 15. Handmade Afghan A. Knitted: 1. Susan Smith 2. Jodelle Boesiger
B. Crocheted 1. Kathy Bourne 2. Crystal Hemming 3. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel
Class 16. . Baby Afghan: A. Knitted 1. Jodelle Boesiger 2. Vivian Tatman
B. Crocheted: 1. Elaine Cook 2. Heather Carter 3. Eleanor Shy
Class 17 . A. Bed Cover or Spread 1. Katelin Kasler 2. Lorerie Raymond 3. Patrick Kelley
B. New Woven Throw 1. No entries
Class 18. Any entry from Assisted Living/ N.H. or DD: 1. No entries
SECTION II ARTICLES FOR THE HOME
Class 1. Rugs: Hooked with Fabric: A. Large Rug: 1. Rita Summers 2. Steve Spicer 3. Sandy Montgomery
B. Small Piece 2. Sandy Montgomery
Class 2. A Rug larger than 24” 1. Laura Bethel 2. Lorerie Raymond
B. Small Piece Less Than 24” 1. Lorerie Raymond
Class 3. Any Other Kind of Rug: 1. Lillian Cooper 2. JoAnn Azbell
Class 4. Handmade Rug Used as Wall Hanging: 1. No entries
Class 5. Needlework for the Kitchen. 1. Elaine Cook 2. Kristie Steck 3. Sydnee Steck
Class 6. Needlework for the Bathroom: 1. Elaine Cook 2. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 3. Kristie Steck
Class 7. Needlework Accessories for the Home: 1. Weta Mae Leist 2. Kathy Bourne 3. Elaine Cook
Class 8. Crocheted Piece/Set for Home Decoration: 1. Kathy Bourne 2. Heather Carter 3. Valerie Cardwell
Class 9. Pillowcases: 1. Carolyn Solt 2. Elaine Cook 3. Barbara Wing
Class 10. Embroidered Piece or Set for Home Decoration 1. Elaine Cook 2.Kristie Steck 3. Theresa Jenkins
Class 11. Crewel Embroidery: 1. Elaine Cook 2. Carolyn Brooks
Class 12. Counted Cross Stitch: A. Pictures 1. Laura Rocklin 2. Weta Mae Leist 3. Lorerie Raymond
B. Any Other Article 1. Lorerie Raymond
Class 13. Needlepoint: 1. Harriet McClish 2. Laura Rocklin 3. Marcia Helwagen
Class 14. Antique Needlework: 1. Weta Mae Leist 2. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 3. Dick McClish
Class 15. Pillows: 1. Valerie Cardwell 2. Weta Mae Leist 3. Lottie Diltz
Class 16. Home Dec. Accessories: 1. Lisa Shepherd 2. Carlee Reed 3. Christine Spring
Class 17. Access. For Home-Natural Materials: 1. Abbie Riley 2. Corinne Lacy 3. Samantha Reed
Class 18. Wreaths A. Natural Materials 1. Sherry Kisor
B. Ribbons & Fabric 1. Cathy Peart 2. Kristie Steck 3. Jessica Holbrook
C. Any Other 1. Susie Shetterly 2. Abbie Riley 3. Cathy Peart
Class 19 Decorating Accessory for a Child’s Room 1. Sydnee Steck 2. Anna Click 3. Judy Welch
Class 20 A Hand or Machine Quilted Home Accessory: 1. Frances Thatcher 2. JoAnn Azbell 3. Patty Preston
Class 21. Christmas Decoration for the Tree: 1. Marcia Kenworthy 2. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 3. Wilma Beerman
Class 22 Decorations for the Table or Mantle: A. Christmas: 1. Ann Miller 2. Barb Geron 3. Samantha Reed
B. Other Holidays: 1. Debbie Barber 2. JoAnn Azbell 3. Stella Rooker
Class 23. Decorations for the Wall or Door: A Christmas : 1. Ann Miller 2. Pam Patrick 3. Valerie Cardwell
B. Other Holiday: 1. Cathy Peart 2. Loretta Gibson 3. Samantha Reed
Class 24. Christmas A: Stockings: 1. Jessica Lowe 2. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel
B. Tree Skirt: 1. No entries
Class 25. . Pictures Framed, Any Medium: 1. Kathy Studebaker 2. Christine Spring 3. Lorerie Raymond
Class 26. Plaques: 1. Shelvia Neff 2. Zoe Hughes 3. Christine Spring
Class 27. Wall Hangings: 1. Judy Welch 2. Harriet McClish 3. JoAnn Azbell
Class 28. Resident of A.L./ N. H. or DD: 1. Evelyn Adams 2. Martha Riffle
SECTION III CLOTHING AND ACCESSORIES
Class 1. Sweaters A. Knitted: 1. Meg Kadunc 2. Jodelle Boesiger 3. Sue Smith
B. Crocheted: 1. Vivian Tatman 2. Theresa Jenkins 3. Marian Hallum
Class 2. Knitted or Crocheted Jacket, Coat, Dress or Suit: 1. No awards given
Class 3 Knitted or Crocheted Shawl, Stole, Cape or Vest, Scarves: A. Knitted 1. Theresa Jenkins 2. Meg Kadunc 3. Jodelle Boesiger, Rachael Najjar (tie)
B Crocheted 1. Theresa Jenkins 2. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 3. Kyann Martin
C Woven 1. No entries
Class 4. Knitted or Crocheted A/. Socks, Mittens or Accessories: 1. Jodelle Boesiger 2. Theresa Jenkins 3. Julia Mcdonald
B. Accessories 1. Kristie Steck 2. Meg Kadunc 3. Leanne Lane, Barbara Wing (tie)
Class 5. Knitted or Crocheted Baby Clothing thru Size 3: 1. Meg Kadunc 2. Heather Carter 3. Cheerie Borders
Class 6. Knitted or Crocheted Children’s Clothing: 1. Jodelle Boesiger 2. Amie Bassett
Class 7. Baby Clothing thru Size 3: 1. Keira Ankrom
Class 8. Fashions Sewn for Child under 6: 1. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 2. Lorerie Raymond
Class 9. Fashions Sewn for Child 6-10: 1. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 2. Pat Gentzel 3. Anna Click
Class 10. Fashions Sewn for person over 10: 1. Anna Click 2. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel
Class 11. Fashions Sewn for Adult Casual Wear: 1. Anna Click 2. Marian Hallum
Class 12. Fashions Sewn for Party: A. Daytime/After 6: 1. Marian Hallum
B. Bridal Party: 2. Marian Hallum
Class 13. Seasonal Costumes: 1. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 2. Theresa Jenkins 3. Wilma Beerman
Class 14. Man’s or Woman’s Vest or Jacket: 1. Pamela Hively
Class 15. Children’s Clothing Accessories: 1. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 2. Theresa Jenkins
Class 16. Clothing Complements: A. Accessories for Man or Woman: 1. Joyce Butts 2. Pamela Hively 3. Lorerie Raymond HM: Debbie Kasler
B. Jewelry: 1. Karen Wagner 2. Alison Gross
C. Purses or Bags: 1. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 2. JoAnn Azbell 3. Cheryl Cherry
Class 17. Decorated or Embellished Clothing: A. Sweatshirts: 1. Jo Ann Azbell 2. Kristie Steck 3. Anna Click HM: Lorerie Raymond
B. Any Other Item: 1. Beth Starkey-Hill 2. Debbie Kasler 3. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel HM: Theresa Jenkins
Class 18. Antique Clothing or Accessories: 1. Theresa Kerns 2. Carolyn Seitz 3. JoAnn Azbell. HM: Julia McDonald
Class 19. Toys: 1. Theresa Jenkins 2. Heather Carter 3. Jodelle Boesiger HM: Katelin Kasler
Class 20. Dolls, Handmade: 1 Wilma Thomas 2. Katelin Kasler
Class 21. Doll Clothes: 1. Susan Mitchell-Hutt 2. Jodelle Boesiger 3. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel HM: Katelin Kasler
Class 22. An entry by resident of A.L./ N.H. or DD: 1. No entries
SECTION IV CRAFTS
Class 1. Ceramics: A. Using a Commercial Mold-Any Medium: 1. Linda Archer
B. Hand Molded 1. Keira Ankrom 2. Susan Search 3. Steve Spicer
Class 2. Beading: 1. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel
Class 3. Woodcrafts: A. Furniture 1. Floyd Newell
B. Other: 1. Floyd Newell 2. Rebecca Brooks 3. Ethan Mathias HM: David Kasler
Class 4. Woods: A. Carving: 1. Brian Carter 2. Adam Morgan
B. Wood Burning 1. Dan Kasler
Class 5 Metal Work 1. Paul Wise 2. Patrick Kelly 3. Steve Holbrook
Class 6. Gourd Art: 1. Laura Bethel
Class 7. Bird Houses: 1. Gene Koch 2. Pamela Hively
Class 8. “Come Into My Garden” 1. Samantha Reed 2. Shelvia Neff 3. Shirley Timmons
Class 9. Handmade Craft with Pumpkin Theme: 1. Pam Patrick 2. Pamela Blum 3. Judy Welch HM: Andrea Weller
Class 10. Halloween Craft: 1. Mallory Mathias 2. Shelvia Neff 3. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel
B. Any Other Holiday 1. Rebecca Brooks 2. Anna Click 3. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel HM: Pamela Blum
Class 11. Basketry: 1. Frances Thatcher
Class 12. Decorative Painting On Medium Other Than Paper or Canvas: 1. Robin Rife 2. Corinne Lacy 3. Pamela Hively
Class 13. Leather Work: 1. No entries
Class 14. Stained Glass: 1. John Neff Jr 2. Pamela Blum
Class 15. Miniatures 1. Charles Weaver 2. Jan Reid 3. Deborah Roberts HM: Sydnee Steck
Class 16. Rubber Stamping: A. Paper Craft: 1. JoAnn Azbell 2. Karen Bensonhaver 3. Carla Maring HM: Marcia Kenworthy
B. Any Other Medium: 1. Daniella Morrison
Class 17. Scrapbooks: 1. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel 2. Julie Mills 3. Krista Conrad
Class 18. 3-Dimensional Art: 1. Shannon Cherry 2. JoAnn Azbell 3. Valerie Cardwell HM: Corinne Lacy
Class 19. Mosaic Tile:1. No entries
Class 20. Pioneer/Old World Crafts: 1. Steve Spicer 2. Sheryl Forte 3. Kathy Brown
Class 21. Treasures from Trash: A. Functional Item 1. JoAnn Azbell 2. Gene Koch 3. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel
B. Decorative Item 1. JoAnn Azbell 2. Gene Koch 3. Jennifer Hendershot-Capsel
Class 22. Hobbies and Collections: 1. Paula Thomerson 2. Cheryl Cherry 3. Pam Patrick
Class 23. Pumpkin Man, Woman, Child: 1. Lorerie Raymond
Class 24: Entry by Resident of A.L./N.H. A.: 1. Brown Memorial Home
DD: 1. Rebecca Huggins
SECTION V JUVENILE/YOUTH CLASSES
Class 1. Quilt Made by Exhibitor: A. Age 12 and under: Claire Bradbury
B. Age 13-18: 1. No entries
Class 2. Christmas Decorations: A. Age 12 and under: 1. Isabelle Capsel 2. Cicely Esterline
B. Age 13-18: 1. Sydnee Steck
Class 3 Clothing Made by Exhibitor: A. Age 12 and under: 1. Cicely Esterline 2. Isabelle Capsel
B. Age 13-18: 1. No entries
Class 4. Decorated/Embellished Clothing: A. Age 12 and under: 1. Isabelle Capsel 2. Kinzie Weller
B. Age 13-18: 1. No entries
Class 5. Knitting, Crocheting, Counted Cross Stitch: Age 12 and under: 1. No entries
B: Age 13-18: 1. Sydnee Steck
Class 6. Needlework, Novelties, Toys, etc:
A. Age 12 and under: 1. Isabelle Capsel
B. Age 13-18: 1. Sydnee Steck 2. Carleigh Lane
Class 7. Ceramics Using Commercial Mold: A. Age 12 and under: 1. Aggie Search
B. Age 13-18: 1. Alivia Stump 2. Gretchen Search
Class 8. Ceramics or Sculpture, Hand Molded: A. Age 12 and under: 1. Jenson Koch 2. Brice Weller 3. Cicely Esterline
B. Age 13-18: 1. Zoe Hughes 2. Ashton Fox 3. Allyson Cotton
Class 9. Woodcrafts: A. Age 12 and under: 1. No entries
B. Age 13-18: 1. Sydnee Steck
Class 10. Handmade Craft Using Pumpkin Theme: A. 12 and under: 1. Cicely Esterline 2. Isabelle Capsel
B. Age 13-18: 1. Ryann Weaver 2. Alivia Stump 3. Kyle Whaley
Class 11. Pioneer and Old World Crafts: A. Age 12 and under: 1. Cicely Esterline 2. Elijah Forte 3. Isabelle Capsel
B. Age 13-18: Alivia Stump 2. Sydnee Steck
Class 12. Juvenile Crafts Other Than Needlework, Ceramics: A. Age 12 and under: 1. Evelyn Cooper 2. CeCelia Forcum 3. Isabelle Capsel
B. Age 13-18: 1. Delanye Arledge 2. Zoe Hughes 3. Gretchen Search
C. School Art Projects:
Circleville Community Mission (pumpkins): 1. Kayla Winner 2. Stephen Ferguson 3. Michael Eby
Circleville Community Misson (crosses): 1. Austin Fobes 2. Faith Buckler 3. Ryan Ferguson
Logan Elm High School: 1. Josie Martin 2. Ashton Fox 3. MacKenzie Jenkins
Trinity Lutheran Church – Shirley Rihl: 1. Payton Seevers 2. Covin McGowan 3. Melissa Justice
Foundations 4 Youth (12 years and under) — Jan Reid: 1. Jerryah Ross 2. Payton Coleman 3. Kayli Chaffin
Foundations 4 Youth (13 years and up) – Jan Reid: 1. Chey Bright 2. Josie Mills 3. Malachi Harris
Derby Junior Garden Club – Wilma Beerman: 1. Avery Howiler 2. Lillian Cooper 3. Peyson Howiler
Troop 1889 – Andi Hoskins: 1. Brooklyn Cramer 2. Mallory McConnell 3. Kaylee West
1st place: Westfall Y-Club
1st place: Ashville Y-Club
1st place: South Bloomfield Y-Club
1st place: YMCA Preschool
1st place: Circleville Y-Club
1st place: Scioto Y-Club
1st place: Walnut Y-Club
Class 13. Treasures from Trash:
A. Age 12 and under: 1. Jacob Forte. 2. Cicely Esterline 3. Isabelle Capsel, Brice Weller (tie)
B. Age 13-18: 1. Alivia Stump 2. Kyle Whaley 3. Tatum Tatman
Class 14. 3-Dimensional Art:
A. Age 12 and under: 1. Isabelle Capsel 2. Cicely Esterline
B. Age 13-18: 1. Alivia Stump 2. Delaney Arledge 3. Ashton Fox
Class 15: Scrapbooking: A. Age 12 and under: No entries
B. Age 13-18: No entries
Class 16: “Come Into My Garden”:
A. Age 12 and under: 1. Isabelle Capsel 2. Sophia Angeski 3. Lilly Farrell
B. Age 13-18: 1. Olivia Bright 2. Sydnee Steck 3. Alivia Stump
Class 17: Hobbies & Collections: A. Age 12 and under: 1. Cicely Esterline 2. Brice Weller 3. Isabelle Capsel
B. Age 13-18: No entries
Class 18: Entry made by youth in DD Program: A: Age 12 and under: No entries
B. Age 13-18: No entries