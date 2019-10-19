CIRCLEVILLE — Winners have been announced for the 2019 Circleville Pumpkin Show Pet Parade.
This year’s parade, the 73rd, featured 129 entries across all categories. The parade began promptly at 3:30 and was 28 minutes long. Judging was completed shortly after 4:30 as announcements followed. The parade and contest is sponsored by Kiwanis.
Austin Holbrook and his dog Buzz won first place in the typical boy and his pet category. Holbrook is from Stoutsville.
Mallory Waddell and her dog Izzy won first place in the typical girl and her pet category. Waddell is from Clarksburg.
Diana Ritchie and her dog Chip won first place for best-dressed dog. Ritchie is from Roseville.
Courtney Coleman and her cat Tia Lynn won first place for best-dressed cat. Coleman is from Circleville.
Todd Smith and his Arctic Fox Sapphire one first place for most unusual pet. Smith is from Circleville.
Kamyrn McKirgan and her dog Cocoa won best mini float. McKirgan is from Circleville.
The winner for most number of pets, with 12 was a group of people that had Bernese Mountain Dogs. Among the winners were Tim Thompson, and Moses of Reynoldsburg, Caitlyn Edgenfield and Mayzie of Pataskala and Amanda Kimbler and Jasmine of Chillicothe.
Ramma Tipton and their pet won first place for the best friend category.