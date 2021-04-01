CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville was named the 35th safest city in Ohio by the independent safety review site, safety.com.
Circleville was rated a 52 in public safety and 42 in financial safety with their total overall ranking of 35. The higher the public safety number and financial safety number, the better. The numbers ranged from 96 to 20 in both categories for cities across the state.
“I think it bodes well with the job our police and firefighters do in the city of Circleville and the citizens who report crimes to our police department,” Don McIlroy, Circleville Mayor, said. “I think by working together, we succeed in having a safer community.”
The website took at look at healthcare, household income, cost of living, property and violent crime rates, population, average annual rent and more when determining its rankings.
“Everything we’re doing right now is hopefully setting us up for more residents in the future,” he said. “Circleville is a good community to live in and we’ve worked hard on quality of life. We’re working on improving our parks, we’ve got a vibrant downtown with new businesses coming to our community, we’ve got a great school system and a hospital that has become world class. We’re very excited about all these things.”
Columbus was ranked 26. Chillicothe, Lancaster, Logan and Washington Court House were not in the top 50. New Albany, Upper Arlington and Solon were ranked first, second and third respectively.
McIrloy said there are a number of other projects he and the city are working on, including grade separation for the railroad tracks.
“All these things will set us up for the future and it’s very nice to see that we have a great safety record compared to many other cities around the state of Ohio,” he said.