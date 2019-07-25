CIRCLEVILLE — It might take some getting use to for a Ford guy but the Circleville Fire Department has put in service their newest chief vehicle a 2014 Chevy Tahoe.
Brian Thompson, Circleville fire chief, said he wanted to clear up the misconception that the department spent a great deal of money on the vehicle when in reality the purchase and outfitting was around $13,000, which was under budget as outlined in the city’s 2019 budget.
“I want to alleviate any rumors that the fire department has money troubles with payroll but they have this new chiefs vehicle,” he said. “We paid $7,200 for the vehicle and with the striping and lightening and everything it was right at $13,000.”
Thompson said the vehicle came from the Ohio State Highway Patrol after being retired.
“It’s used and it has some body rust but it runs solid,” he said. “The highway patrol even put new tires on it so we don’t have to worry about that for 30,000 or 40,000 miles.”
The vehicle replaces two vehicles the department took out of service, the former chief’s vehicle, a 2003 Mercury Sable station wagon and a mid-1990s Ford utility truck.
“The frame brackets were all rusted off of it, the shock towers were rusted, the fuel tank was leaking,” he said of the utility truck. “The chief’s car’s motor, when I started it,was locked up.”
“It’s something that we’ve needed for a long time,” he said.
Thompson highlighted some of the vehicle’s features, which includes more space for equipment that he needs when commanding a scene as well as improved signage and lighting for visibility during the day and at night.
“That’s one of the things with the [National Fire Protection Association] standards, is they want the markings on the back of new in-service vehicles that are reflective so they can be seen,” he said. “We went a step further and did the window perforation and you can see the lights through the back of the vehicle. That’s very helpful.”
Thompson said the vendors, Utility Truck Equipment (UTE) Fleet Graphic Solutions in Circleville and B&C Communications in Chillicothe, were helpful and made the upgrade process from the vehicle much easier.
“UTE did a fabulous job,” he said. “B&C Did the lights and mounted our lights and did a great job. They did it all while I was on vacation so there wasn’t any downtime.”
At the end of the day Thompson said the vehicle will be another great tool for the department to use to help the community.
“They’ve had [Crown Victorias], station wagons and things like that, but in order to do the job effectively and efficiently you need something you can work out of,” he said.