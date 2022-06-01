CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville Safety Director Tomi Dorris resigned effective Wednesday, June 1.

Dorris had been on the job about two months at the time of her resignation. 

The safety director oversees the police department and fire department, which includes EMS services, of the city. The city has not yet announced a replacement. 

