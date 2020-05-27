CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville City Schools’ lunch program is relocating back to the school campus this summer and will conclude on June 22.
Evan Debo, communications director for Circleville City Schools, shared the updated plan earlier this week.
“Starting next Monday, June 1, the Circleville City Schools’ Grab-N-Go meal distribution program will return to campus and conclude at the end of June,” Debo stated. “The student meal initiative will still take place on Mondays with students receiving a week’s worth of breakfasts and lunches and will again be open to any child ages three through 19. Meals will still be available via bus distribution with a few changes for the month of June.”
Those visiting the school should turn in at the north entrance of the campus, pass the middle school parking lot and go behind the cafeteria where pickup will be. Cars will then loop around next to Tiger Stadium and be returned to Clark Drive. Pickup days there will be June 1, June 8, June 15, and June 22.
Debo said the four busses will make their first stop at 11 a.m. and make their last stop by 11:40 a.m. For a full delivery route and additional information, visit the school’s blog, redandblackreport.com.
Debo added that they also want to inform people about the approval for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer system administered by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.
“The program provides additional monetary assistance to households with children eligible for free or reduced-price meals dealing with school closures,” Debo mentioned. “Since the district holds a 100 percent free/reduced lunch designation, families will begin receiving P-EBT cards in the days and weeks to come.”
The card will automatically arrive in the mail to parents who have a student enrolled in the district and the benefit amount is $5.70 per child for each school day they were eligible for free or reduced-price meals between March 17 and May 29.
“Your participation in the program is voluntary and you do not have to participate,” Debo commented. “If you choose to not participate, please dispose of your card by cutting through the magnetic stripe on the card and discard the card in a secure manner. If you do not want the card, you will not be able to redeem the food benefits nor can you transfer the card to someone else.”
The benefits will be able to be used to buy food items at grocery stores or retails that accept the Ohio Direction Card, also referred as an EBT card.