CIRCLEVILLE — The 2019 Circleville streets project is nearly completed with only two streets to be addressed before the end of the year.
Terry Frazier, Circleville Service Director, said the program has been completed to the City’s satisfaction with the exception of the two mill and fill projects. Those streets are High Street between Washington Street and Pickaway Street, in the area of the Pickaway County Board of Developmental Disabilities and North Court Street from Northridge Road to Wilson Avenue.
“The Street pavement program is complete except for the mill and fill part of it,” Frazier said, referencing the two remaining streets. “That’s a different process than what we saw for the remainder of the City. This is where the existing pavement surface is removed down to the base, which is brick, and a hot mix asphalt is applied and rolled. That’s the dark, hard and long surface.”
Frazier said the project was originally scheduled for Nov. 4 but due to the weather it was pushed back to Nov. 6 and could face further delays if the weather doesn’t cooperate.
“Timing is critical because we don’t want to mill and then be in a position where we can’t put the asphalt down,” Frazier added. “It’ appears this coming Wednesday will be the beginning of the project which should not take long, finished in a few days, presumably next week.”
This year’s improvements have already been completed for several streets including East Union Street, Lewis Avenue, Seyfert Avenue, Maplewood, South Scioto Street, Kimberly Avenue and more.
The City already began the process for the 2020 streets project next year and has already begun the process on a few projects to be completed including doing the engineering and environmental work for Turner Drive and the engineering work on Cedar Heights.