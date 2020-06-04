CIRCLEVILLE — Circleville City Schools Superintendent Jonathan Davis published an open letter to the community following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and after the protests across the nation began.
Davis, publishing the letter through the district’s social media pages and website, said he’s watched what’s been happening felt compelled to write the letter
“Throughout this, I have struggled with how to accurately portray my thoughts, but ultimately refraining from speaking on behalf of equality is simply not an option,” Davis wrote. “Out students’ lives and their experiences in our school district matter.”
Davis called on the community to call out racism where it exists and do the necessary work to educate and empower students and staff to do so.
"As a public education leader, my mission and passion are to love and encourage my students and staff, regardless of race or socioeconomic status, and to fight to identify and remove barriers where they exist," Davis continued. “This work is not done simply through education, but also receives clarity and intentionality through deep dialogue and more importantly, empathetic listing. As a leader of my city school district, however, I believe actions speak much louder than words and this topic deserves much more than a fluffy PR statement; it deserves action.”
Davis concluded his letter by recognizing the hard work ahead and singing his letter “in peace.”
“This country did not get here in a day, and the road ahead may be long, but our collective pursuit and tangible actions toward peace, equality and justice will ultimately be the legacy of our schools, society and next generation moving forward,” Davis said.
“To our students, working with and on behalf of you daily gives me so much hope and validation that we will continue to act, think and respond better in this shared mission. As a community, I implore you to be resolved to listen, preserve peace and to do this necessary humanitarian work together.”